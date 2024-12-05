Bootstraps

We all make judgements. We should. But when judgements are made by the people elected to govern us, we should be paying attention. Because those judgements are, by their representative power, your and my judgements, even if some of us didn’t vote for the guy.

Maybe they are yours. If so, please let me know. Because we need to be talking about this.

If you agree with this, then I guess, this is the Idaho I live in. It makes me sad. And angry.

Idaho has passed strong prohibitions on abortion. The only abortion allowed in Idaho at this time is to save the life (not organs, or future health) of the mother. This is portrayed as protecting the unborn, the defenseless fetus that needs the protection of the Big Brother State. I can understand this, though I think it is heartless and an intrusion on the mother’s self-governance. But we can talk about that some other time.

I ask you, where is this Big Brother after this Idaho child is delivered?

Do Idahoans care about giving this little kid some chance at prosperity? Or are we going to insist this mom and/or dad figure this out on their own? Bootstraps: that’s all they need.

Have you tried to pay rent recently? Have you looked at housing prices? Wages? Maybe you haven’t noticed grocery costs are up. Your Thanksgiving turkey was pricey. Maybe this is not a concern for you. Maybe you have a good Social Security check or pension. But it’s hard to get by now on regular wages. Trump knew this, though I don’t think he has these concerns. But he convinced a lot of voters he could solve their suffering. We’ll see.

There are programs in place to help these low-income folks with young children. But our Idaho legislature has choked them off. Our elected representatives must think we Idahoans want these poor folks to tug harder on their bootstraps. I guess that’s the Idaho we live in now. And lots of folks must think this is just fine, based on our most recent election.

The Idaho legislature turned down federal money (no strings attached) for early childhood education.

The Idaho legislature has failed to allow the spending of federal money we already have to support childcare grants for low-income families.

You must have your baby and then bootstrap their future.

I’m sorry if I sound angry. It’s because I am.

How many Idaho legislators take federal money to put in a new center pivot on their little hobby farm in Canyon County? How many Idaho dairy farmers benefit from federal milk price supports? How many former governors are looking to rake in big bucks when the federal mining permits are granted on the South Fork of the Salmon?

While this may not be official corruption, it is a clear statement of values. And I guess it’s values that most Idahoans support. That makes me sad.

Low-income Idaho families are getting squeezed, and so they will vote for a change at the top. And they did. Trump got lots of votes in Idaho.

But these same folks can’t see that their plight has been manufactured by their local representation. The guy who goes to Boise for you has been making your life more miserable. Do you even know his name?

That Federal Childcare block grant has been squeezed by the legislature for the last five years. Less money has been allowed to be spent than was sent from Washington DC. But now, suddenly, there’s a looming deficit, so enrollment is stopped. All while a big wad of money is sitting in the Department of Health and Welfare’s bank account.

Can you imagine what the potato farmers would say about such management? What if this was cattle ranchers’ federal supports being held back? Somebody in Boise would listen.

I guess we know who holds the cards. And it ain’t the folks looking for their bootstraps.





