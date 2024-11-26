S-E-X

Those three letters have recently become shorthand for stories defining some of the Trump administration’s cabinet wannabees.

Hedseth at DOD. McMahon at DOE. Gaetz at DOJ.

All have been caught up in stories involving s-e-x activities, of one sort or another, somewhere in their backgrounds. The details of which are emerging as all have been put in the spotlight to join a future Trump cabinet.

One has withdrawn, while more stories have proliferated.

Somewhere along the line, I seem to remember a Trump video wherein he said he would be appointing “only the best people.” If these three are the best that he can do, we’re in more trouble than previously thought.

These three – Hedseth, McMahon and Gaetz – have risen to political and/or business prominence and all seem to have a personal or business relationship with DJT.

Will they – or he – withdraw the nominations, knowing they face public Senate confirmation hearings? Doubtful. Will Trump back off and pull the names? Probably not.

It would seem there’s a question to be asked about these folks. And, that is, “Out of more than three hundred million citizens in this country, are these three the best we can do?”

There’s a theme running through this particular nomination process. All of the candidates, so far, are people Trump knows. People he likes. Their names haven’t been put forward because they have the requisite educational backgrounds or appropriate skills for these positions. They’ve been selected because Trump is familiar with them and he likes them. Period.

Putting civilians into government positions is not new. It occurs all the time. Everywhere. What’s different with these three is they all are just flat inappropriate for the jobs that need filling. They bring no professional or political skills to the appointments.

If they stay in the running, there’s those Senate confirmation hearings in the weeks ahead. Each of the three will have to decide whether the appointments are worth the public scrutiny and the extensive public examinations that lie ahead.

Sen Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) co-chairs the committee that will do the examining and he’s promised that process will be thorough.

We’re gonna have to send out for more popcorn.





