Let the counting begin

Well, we’ve finally got ourselves an election. Right now! Today!

Seems this one’s been a long time coming. We knew who the top candidates would be months ago. Tomorrow, the winners will look forward to new titles – new duties – while the losers can go home and rest up a bit. And, we beleaguered voters can turn our attentions to more personal matters; like getting back to work – back to school – back to enjoying our TV fare without all those political commercials.

The “vox populi” is speaking. Right now! If we’re not comfortable or happy with certain outcomes, there’ll be another election soon enough. We’ll get another chance – another election to make it “right.”

The results of today’s balloting won’t be known for several hours yet. Maybe a few days in some cases. The Republican candidate for President has promised one or more challenges in his race if he doesn’t win so final figures there could be delayed for weeks. Months.

We voted by mail this year. Filled in the proper places, neatly folded the ballot, put it in the envelope, sealed it, signed it and dropped it in the proper box at the city library. All very efficient.

I never vote that I don’t think of earlier – much earlier – election days when my mother was a poll worker in Washington State. In the 1940’s. She usually started her duty at mid-afternoon, relieving those ladies that had been working since the polls opened promptly at 8:00am. Always with a flag ceremony and the pledge of allegiance.

The polling place – usually a grade school gym or a grange hall – was unusually quiet on that day. You heard the shuffling of feet as voters arrived, did their duty and left. The only distinct voice was that of the woman who proudly announced each voters name as completed ballots were dropped in the collection box. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith have voted.” That was usually followed by the Smith family having a very rare meal out

Election day. I never vote without reliving all the minutiae. Never.

Now, with computerized polling places, there aren’t many details that make the experience unique or meaningful. If you vote in person, it’s usually “Wham, bam, thank you, Ma’am.” Quickly in and quickly out.

A lot of people today seem to think of voting as something they have to do rather than having the privilege of exercising the most honorable duty of citizenship. It’s the one opportunity to profoundly – and officially – speak your mind as one of the governed. A lot of people in our old world don’t have that right. Many have died trying to get that right. We’ve fought several wars to retain that right.

In the coming days and weeks, we’ll have a lot to digest following our day at the polls. We’ll win some. Lose some. Whatever the outcome, we’ll survive to vote another day. To try again in this 250-year-old struggle to make our nation what we want it to be.

If you haven’t voted yet, get outta here and get it done. If you have, “Thank you.”

It’s time to get out the popcorn, some liquid libation and gather in front of the telly.

Let the counting begin!





