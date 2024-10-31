Back

Some of you might have been wondering where I’ve been. That’s a common question posed about us Idaho Democrats.

Well, I’ve been up on ladders and planks and some real rickety scaffold, painting the second story window trim in a long hot summer. There was the bathroom remodel, refinishing the cabinets and fixing the exhaust on the Adventurewagen. I’ve been busy. I really doubt I have been missed.

Despite what the Republicans might claim, I have not attended any Communist Party conventions, nor gone to any Antifa weapons training weekends. I’m an Idaho Democrat and don’t have time for such folly. I’m just painting old, cracked boards that will peel again this winter, despite my efforts. I have my own folly. It involves maintaining old houses, old cars, my old body, and mind. So, I take a break now and then.

And as an Idaho Democrat, I know fallacy. Peeling paint and super minority status are about equal in my book. So, I scrape and paint.

I did attend a fundraising effort by the local Idaho Democratic Party. It was actually well attended. The food was good, and the drinks were paid for, and the band played. I had two beers. The local candidates gave their pitches. I remember those days.

Most were pretty good, though for some the applause was obligatory.

I mingled.

I started asking how many of these folks at this event were registered as Idaho Democrats. I knew most of them by name.

I found that at least a quarter of the folks at this Idaho Democratic fundraiser admitted to being registered as an Idaho Republican. About a tenth said they were unaffiliated.

No wonder some Idaho Republicans have tried their best to purify their taxpayer-funded primary election. Some of these rascally Idaho Democrats are wearing sheep’s clothing.

I just see it as a testament to how avidly people want to participate in the electoral process. Let’s be honest. A couple thousand voters choose the candidate in the May Republican primary election. The muttering crowd endorses the nominee in November.

It makes sense that the Idaho Republican party wants to purge us voters from their rolls. Those Idaho Democratic supporters who probably gave money to Idaho Democratic candidates don’t really support Idaho Republican values.

But the current system is rigged.

Some Republican wacko candidate wins their primary with maybe 2000 votes. They for sure will go on to win the general election. Because Idaho voters vote Republican, no matter.

The Republican wacko or moderate primary winner now goes on to represent the 45,000 people in their legislative district.

Does this current system in Idaho represent the values of our representative democracy?

Maybe.

Back when our founders scribbled this up on parchment, women couldn’t vote. Slaves couldn’t vote. Indeed, the landed, rich mostly slave-holding patrons ruled. Don’t miss the good old days. We have them here in Idaho.

So, Idaho Democrats are in a quandary. The Initiative, Prop 1, for open primaries and rank choice general elections will undoubtedly help more moderate republicans get elected. But it won’t help Idaho Democrats gain any legislative seats.

Besides scraping, painting, and climbing ladders, I have knocked on a few doors for my local party. I now hold the lowest elected position, precinct committeeman in the Latah County Democratic Party. We should get out and know the people in our precinct.

Few of the people in my precinct are registered to vote. I helped with that. I talked to them about local candidates. But I also talked to them about Prop 1. Almost everybody I spoke with thought it made good sense.

I endorse Prop 1, knowing it will not elect more Idaho Democrats. It’s just the right thing to do for our state.

It’s good to take a break.





