What have we become

Our President says his administration “can’t guarantee the counting of our votes in November” or that the transfer of power between administrations in January “will be peaceful.”

Read that again. Slowly. Then, let it sink in.

We are likely facing – for the first time in our nation’s 248 years – challenges to two of the most important definitions of our Republic: voting and welcoming a new administration chosen by the governed.

And, we’re being warned – by our sitting President – the exercise of both could be fraught with danger.

What in hell has happened to us?

We are about to embark on what should be the exercise of two of our most cherished rights while being warned by our President that we could face dangers in so doing.

I clearly remember driving to Highland Grade School in Boise to vote many years ago. A gymnasium still smelling of student sweat. Elderly ladies at the welcome desk. Me, marking a ballot while trying to hold the small table steady so I wouldn’t mark a wrong space. Folding my ballot as instructed. The lady at the desk announcing loudly “Mr. Rainey has voted.”

That was what voting was supposed to be.

But, now there are some who plan to challenge that exercise of our franchise no matter the outcome. Many polling places will resort to armed guards inside and out. Some of those voting locales will be moved to places where access can be more tightly controlled.

This is not what electing citizens to high office should be like. This is not my America.

But, here we are.

I’d like to place the blame for this unsettling change in our democracy at the feet of one Donald J. Trump. I’d like to point directly at his face and loudly say “THIS is YOUR fault.”

But, of course, it’s not. Not entirely. He’s simply the catalyst for hatred and divisions that existed long before he was a player. The most he can be charged with is effectively gathering up the disparate parts and making them an unwelcome political movement. The most blame to be heaped upon him is he’s packaged that hatred and those divisions of some 45-million people into a dangerous political force that follows his demagogic and divisive rhetoric.

Then, there’s this.

FEMA workers trying to deliver aid to residents of North Carolina following hurricanes Helene and Milton being met by armed militias roaming the damaged areas in pickups. Telling relief drivers to turn around. “No help needed,” they say.

What has this nation become? From here, in the somewhat remote Pacific Northwest, a goodly portion of our country seems to be going “off the rails.”

This nation, today, is not the same one we grew up in. Many of the old rules don’t seem to apply anymore. And, the new rules – such as they are – seem to keep changing so quickly.

Election day is two weeks from today. Some of us have already voted. By mail. Peacefully. Quietly. Another of the blessings we enjoy here in our corner of the world.

But, election day in other places – 14 days hence – will not be peaceful or quiet if some of the loud voices we hear act out their threats of violence and are unwilling to accept the outcome of the balloting.

We will see.





