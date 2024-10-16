On the head of a pin

When Trump tossed his hat into the Republican presidential primaries in 2015, his appearance in the race was considered by most to be a curiosity – a publicity stunt to promote his television programs. It was expected that Trump would withdraw long before the convention, after gaining what he could from the publicity. The television stations and press treated his campaign as a joke, covering everything in detail to poke fun at what were termed his missteps.

But the Republican hopefuls running in the primaries then were an odd lot, with no clear leader or up-and-coming contender in the bunch. Each had his own set of problems, and as the primaries moved from state to state, Trump, as the unknown newcomer without any political baggage, began winning. By the middle of the contests, with no clear campaign process behind him and no clear plan in hand for the future, Trump was declared to be the winner and became the Republican presidential candidate for 2016.

The Democratic candidate was Hillary Clinton, who had her own set of problems with her voters that year. The result was a whisker-thin general election. Clinton won the popular vote by a tiny margin but Trump received a majority of the states’ electoral votes under the arcane Constitutional provisions for selection of a president. Trump was declared the winner. He served an aimless four years and then ran for re-election against the Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Although Biden was declared the winner, Trump refused to accept the results. To this day Trump has not conceded that Biden was duly elected.

Now, upon the conclusion of Biden’s term, Trump is running again as the Republican candidate – making this his third try for election. His Democratic opponent this time is Kamala Harris, a mixed-race lawyer from California who is serving as Biden’s vice-president.

The three campaigns run or being run by Trump proved to be a dramatic departure from virtually every one of the long-standing practices of campaigns in the past, dating back in memory to the fourth term election of Roosevelt in the 1944. No election in any of the 75 years that preceded the nominating process in 2015 and the election in 2016 contained any element of the surprising pieces and parts that appeared as part of the Trump campaign. Consider:

Achieving honesty among politicians in office has long been a mainstay of our political system. We are inherently suspicious of politicians, convinced that they will stretch the truth if given any opportunity. We are intolerant when any politician is actually caught stepping out of line and even a single misstatement has been sufficient to end or seriously impair the political career of many.

Compare this history with the events of Trump’s first term of office that began with his election in 2016. A Washington Post fact-checker conducted a study of Trump’s remarks during his first presidential campaign and term of office and counted in excess of 30,500 deliberate misstatements of fact coming directly from Trump’s mouth. This practice of saying whatever he thought would bolster his position with the listener, with no attempt to stay within the truth, continues unabated to this day, passing through all three campaigns and his one term of office without letup.

The independent press is and has been a mainstay of all political campaigns. All politicians cater to the press, knowing how essential it is to connect the candidate with the electorate, and strongly desiring to keep on the right side of the editors. Most politicians are extremely wary of even being slightly critical of the press, being aware of the old adage that says, “Never argue with one who buys ink by the barrel.”

Trump ignored these cautions entirely. He began a constant drum-beat against any report even slightly critical of him, referring to the press as the “lame-stream media” and accusing them of sloppy reporting and bad faith editing. If the paper or other source attempted to argue with Trump, or correct his misstatements, he repeated the original accusations exactly as originally released and continued to do so as long as there was any life to the argument. Even the New York Times, long considered the premier newspaper in the country and cited everywhere for its impartial, detailed and accurate reporting, received Trump’s castigation any time it ran an article even slightly critical of his performance.

In most situations, Trump had no facts to back up his outrageous accusations against the press, but that did not stop him from originating and repeating the most slanderous accusations against any newspaper – or any individual or organization — that crossed him. He maintained this attack on the mainstream press during his first campaign against Clinton, in his second campaign against Biden, and now in his current campaign against Kamala Harris. This tactic for attacking the media was originated by the German Nazis in the 1930s.

Trump is reported to have 25 million followers on Facebook, so any of his diatribes about the press to his followers will reach half-way around the world in minutes. They are essentially impossible to answer or rebut. One result of his constant attacks on the press over the last eight years has been a gradual lowering of the general esteem towards the print media in the eyes of the general public, and a growing conviction on the part of Trump’s dedicated followers that they are being had.

In the area of extra-marital affairs in politics, historically the existence of a single misstep has been considered a disaster to any candidate’s prospects. The stories are legion on those whose political dreams evaporated upon just the suggestion of marital impropriety. There were many who even thought Reagan should be disqualified just because he had been once divorced.

All this changed with Trump, who is on his third marriage and who has been repeatedly noted for multiple extra-marital relations. The press uncovered numerous incidents, including the payment of hush money in one affair, but nothing has stuck to Trump to cause him any grief with his voters. He continues to survive the most outrageous of accusations without any noticeable scars on his presidential aspirations.

For many years, the clear rule in political campaigns was the avoidance of any reference to differences with foreign policy as applied to current international relations. While the candidates might beat each other up on their differences in domestic policy, the rule was that politics ended at the water’s edge. Everyone recognized that the country had to speak with one voice in all matters of foreign relations, and any differences with foreign policy by candidates not in power were not to be discussed or even raised at all during any political campaign.

Trump completely ignores this rule, and in both campaigns where he was the outsider, he hurled numerous charges against the current administration for its foreign policy decisions. Trump was not and is not being taken to task for these actions, and the administration is left with a serious dilemma. If it responds directly to Trump’s charges, it may itself breach security over foreign policy issues, but if it fails to address the charges, the public is left only with Trump’s version on what might be important differences.

There is no historical precedent for any of this. No candidate in history as responded as Trump has to events in a presidential campaign, to the public’s reaction to his response, or to the prediction of future events as indicated by polls and expert opinion. In all of history, no presidential candidate until Trump has ever had any hint of a criminal record. If Trump is elected, it will be the first time in history for a president-elect to be a convicted felon.

In the election of 2016, Clinton won the popular vote by a whisker-thin margin, but under the arcane procedure of the Constitutional provisions applicable to presidential elections, Trump won the electoral vote of the states and was declared the winner. In the election of 2020, Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the electoral vote and was declared the winner. To this day, Trump has refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

The election of 2024 will be Trump’s third go at the presidency, and the effort may not end with the election, even if he loses. Trump claims that if he does not win the election this year, it will be because of fraud on the part of the Democrats, and he threatens with hints of unspoken actions that violence will result, supposedly to overturn the result.

For all of these and many other similar reasons, a significant sector of our population believes that Trump’s candidacy is an outrage and that he ought to be run out of town on a rail. But almost half the electorate, looking at the same facts but through different lenses, are prepared to go to the polls and return him to the White House. The result appears to be an extremely close election that may well be decided by a tiny group of voters from a handful of swing states, who claim today that for some reason or other, they have not yet decided what the outcome ought to be.

This is no time for complacency. I expect to be at the very edge of my seat until the campaign is decided.





