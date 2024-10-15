This time, he missed

So, someone took a shot at the President.

He survived, thank God. But, the most obvious question for debate is “Why did it take so long?”

Donald Trump and the National Republican Party have, for years, consistently avoided talk of background checks for purchasers and have pooh-poohed other recommended gun safety laws. They won’t ban automatic rifles like the AR-15. They’ve never gotten behind legitimate efforts to keep guns out of the hands of irresponsible people. They’ve accused those that do of “infringing” on the rights of others.

So, it’s worth asking again, why did it take so long for someone to try to kill another President? Any President? And with an AR-15?

The groundwork for this latest assassination attempt was laid many years ago. Long before this shooter was born. It’s really been a question of where and when. Which President would be the target? Where would it happen? Would it be successful?

I was angered by the President’s words and actions following the attempt. Clenched fist in the air and shouts of “Fight, fight.” That’s an excellent example of the kind of rhetoric that inspires people like the shooter. They soak up that sort of mindless speech, seen by a sick mind as an “order” to take up arms. Remember January 6th?

In this case, the 20-year-old did exactly that. Except the rifle had already been purchased by his father and was available at home.

“Fight, fight” Trump repeated with clenched fist in the air. “Fight, fight.”

This nation has been embroiled in the senseless murder of public officials and engaged in endless talk about controlling firearms for generations. Now, we’re doing it again. But, the killings and the near-killings continue unabated.

The shooter, in this instance, didn’t fit any of the previous profiles of an assassin. He’s White. Middle-income American. Registered Republican voter. Description of probably 100-million of us. Just ordinary folk.

The “losers,” in this instance, would be the Secret Service. They’re getting the blame for not assuring the locale – probably picked by the President’s campaign team – could be secured. More blame will come as nitpickers charge some one from the Service should have been on that roof. Some will say the President should not have been on an outdoor stage where protection is more problematic.

All B.S.

We’ll likely never know if security agents advised against that locale Or, if there were any concerns about the ability – or inability – of the Secret Service to adequately perform their duties in that venue.

When President’s speak – about anything – they most often get their way. Nobody in the room has “veto power” over the expressed desires of the “Big Guy.” He say’s it. You make it happen.

It’s a blessing the President was only grazed. Another inch or so inward the bullet would have removed part of his skull. You can bet the Service has replayed videos of the incident over and over.

You can also bet the Secret Service will be more aggressively advising campaign staff on future campaign sites and will be more involved in the selection of speaking locations. That’s what they do.

So, the campaign continues. As watchers, we’ll probably not note much of a change in things. But, changes there will be.





