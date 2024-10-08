Hates who they hate

A “friend-of-a-friend” posted something on Facebook the other day that caught my eye.

The posting read “I used to think they believed his lies. That’s not it. They know he’s lying and they don’t care. He hates who they hate and that’s enough”

A somewhat humorous and, I believe, accurate statement of fact about the Presidential candidacy of one Donald Trump.

“He hates who they hate and that’s enough.”

Not exactly the same enlightened philosophy of, say, a Roosevelt, a Truman or an Eisenhower voter. But, sadly accurate.

There’s no question most candidacies for higher office in our fair land have been cheapened. Often, few of the recently nominated have the necessary qualifications for those offices. “Style over substance” has too often been the victor.

As if to rebut that characterization, Democrats have picked a guy named Tim Walz for the office of Vice President. Relatively unknown until Vice President Kamala Harris plucked him out of Minnesota to place him on the national stage.

Walz is an interesting character. Err – candidate. Short. Sixty-ish. Looks like someone’s favorite, story-telling uncle. Or, a guy you’d like to have a beer with. Speaks softly. Laughs often. Displays a good knowledge of current political issues. Unknown, perhaps, but, appears to have the necessary stuff to be vice president.

Republican J.D. Vance, on the other hand, wears at least a month’s worth of beard, may (or may not) have a grasp of current issues but has a hard time with facts. And, truth. Like his party’s presidential standard bearer, he’s “loose with the truth” at times.

In their recent “debate,” Vance bent facts, was careless with statistics and, at times, was “truth challenged.” Not a trait you’d like to see in a good vice president.

Both Walz and Vance were plucked from the political bushes by high profile presidential candidates. Neither is well-known to the general electorate. With less than 30 days to our national elections, both have a short time to make an impression.

At this time, no more “debates” are scheduled. Voters are going to have to pay attention to what candidates say – and do – on the campaign trail if they want more information. And, of course, there’s always “Google” if you really want to get serious.

“Hates who they hate” may be accurate but that’s a helluva way to pick someone for the office of president – or any political office – of these United States.





