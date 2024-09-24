Home stretch

Imagine the goodly number of Republicans – in or out of political office – who’ve been disenfranchised by their own political Party.

Now, imagine those millions of GOP voters – cut off by their own ilk – watching the rise of Vice President – and candidate for President – Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the national stage.

Forget political Party. Just think of the media spotlight on someone who’s new, female, 20+ years younger than most other candidates, mixed race and charismatic. Someone who signals a younger, and immensely qualified candidate, regardless of political labels.

Now, add a guy in Tim Walz, that looks like everybody’s favorite uncle – twinkle in the eyes and a smile that could warm a cold convention hall.

Then, imagine the millions of Independent and otherwise disaffiliated voters sizing up the upcoming national elections.

Democrat Harris-Walz. Or, Republican Trump-Vance.

I suspect most of us have made our selection in that race. Still, hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent on advertising and campaign staffing before it’s all over.

Even before this Presidential business got off the ground, there was something in the air – something different. Something that felt like there would be change. Something new. Something that indicated this election would be unlike others.

There certainly are major differences in the candidates. Many major differences. Hard to imagine these four people – President and Vice-President wannabees – could be so unique in so many ways. But, they are.

Donald Trump is throwing the “kitchen sink.” Fact checkers are trying to keep up with his steady stream of falsehoods. It’s not that Harris or Walz are above criticism. Nobody is. But, much of what we’re hearing from the Trump camp doesn’t stand the light of day.

We – voters all – are being offered the clearest choice in races for the top spots. Republicans Trump-Vance – standard GOP fare – versus Harris-Walz – a mixed-race woman Vice President and a former social studies teacher. And Governor.

As the candidates get better established, it will be interesting to see if – in the days from now till the election – we have discussions of issues or just personal attacks on character and race baiting.

Given the current state of jumbled politics in our nation, we badly need more of the former and less of the latter.

And, there’s this.

Which ever team comes out on top, remember, there are all those important appointments of cabinet members, department heads and others necessary to run things. Hundreds and hundreds of vacancies to fill. By whom?

Used to be – when times were more settled and the pace was slower – there could be a period of “on-the-job” training. Time for the new office holders to get things in order. No more! Now, we expect those new faces at the top to “hit the ground running”

In these turbulent days, with the introduction of artificial intelligence, realignment of the inner workings of both political parties, an economy struggling to find its footing and all those appointments to be made, leadership at the top has never been more important.

All this facing a Republican Party that’s been discarding those who aren’t in lock-step with the hard-core GOP base. As that base eliminates those who won’t get in line, where do the outcasts go? Where is a moderate Republican supposed to hang his/her hat?

Yes, Sir. These next eight weeks are going to be interesting. This election night is going to be something special.






