Idaho women for Harris

Idaho is as red as it gets on the electoral map, but you’d never know that from the turnout at the iconic Egyptian Theater in downtown Boise on the August night that Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party’s nomination.

The enthusiastic convention crowd in Chicago had nothing over the group gathered in Boise. No doubt there were more than a few wearing Chucks (shoe style) and pearls, which are part of Harris’ fashion attire.

“It was the next best thing to being at the convention,” said Betty Richardson, a former U.S. attorney and Democratic congressional candidate who along with Louise Seeley is heading a group called Idaho Women for Harris-Walz.

As Richardson tells it, enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz ticket is through the roof. It’s especially high after President Biden bowed out of the race. Richardson was among the Democrats who knew that a change at the top of the ticket was needed after Biden’s stumbling debate performance in June. What she didn’t know was how much the interest would grow in the aftermath. This quiet little group of about 10,000 attracted more than 3,000 more members since Biden dropped out. And there’s even more interest in the wake of Harris’ debate performance.

Richardson says members are encouraged to engage in discussions, and they are not shy about doing so. The presidential race is the dominant topic, with postings exploding with support for Harris and Walz. There also are discussions ranging from the serious, such as capital gains taxes, to the more silly side – such as “debate Bingo,” which was quite popular during the historic Harris-Trump encounter.

This is one group that is having plenty of fun, judging by the variety of postings. As Richardson tells it, “Not all of the members are Democrats. Republicans and independents are involved. Some are life-long Republicans who are fed up with the direction of the Republican Party.”

The lion’s share of members are from Boise and Meridian, with fair in the larger cities such as Nampa, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello. Richardson estimates that 4,000 live in rural areas – the heart of “Trump country” in Idaho. Since the group is “private,” there’s no danger of Trump-supporting husbands or fellow church-goers finding out. Yes, there still is sensitivity to those things in Idaho.

I know a little something about that game. The first race I followed was 1960, with John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. My father was a strong-minded Republican, and Nixon was the only candidate worth talking about in our Osburn household. I found out many years later that my mother, who pretended to back Nixon, ended up voting for Kennedy. Today, women in Idaho who can’t stand Trump have an outlet through Richardson’s and Seeley’s group.

The issues are clearcut, according to Seely. “It’s about women’s health care and we are watching our rights dissolve, whether pregnant or not. I don’t understand why a woman would be voting for this kind of control. We are losing so much and will continue to lose if we don’t get out and vote for the right people. And that’s not just voting for Democrats. It’s (supporting) Republicans who have not drunk the Kool-Aid from the MAGA and IFF (Idaho Freedom Foundation) here in Idaho.”

Richardson says Idaho’s group is the second-largest group in the country on a per-capita basis (with North Carolina being No. 1. “We’ve created a community where people have meaningful conversations. We have a wide range of political experience, with some who have been involved all their lives. For others, this is the first time.”

The group, which has “sister” organizations throughout the country, has adopted Nevada, one of the battleground states that will decide the election. And there are forces in the Gem State who are available to send text messages, make phone calls, write postcards and knock on doors. Richardson and Seeley say the group is available to help in other states as well.

Richardson, a veteran of political campaigns, doesn’t expect the Harris-Walz ticket to carry Idaho. But the final tally might end up closer than expected, and the group’s influence could carry over to some legislative races.

We’ll see what happens on Nov. 5.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





