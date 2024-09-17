A second look

We, here in the Northwest, are not considered “battleground states” for political purposes. Especially Oregon and Washington.

As such, we seldom get a first-hand opportunity to “press the flesh” with national candidates. We have only the “telly” to size them up.

Still, with the near-constant media coverage, we’ve had a pretty good look at what’s being offered. Given the clear differences in candidates, I suspect nearly all of us have made our choices – mentally speaking.

So, the constant media coverage has sort of flowed over us without getting a lot of attention. We’ve sort of put the whole mishmash “on hold” and gone about our lives.

But, the current national campaign is like no other in my long life. There’s not been such clear choices. Ever. But – every so often – one of the main characters does – or says – something so “out-in-right-field” it brings us up short.

Case in point. GOP VP candidate J.D. Vance. In a private email to Trump, he gave this advice.

“We should just seize the administrative state for our own purposes…fire every single mid-level bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our own people….and we have to honestly and aggressively attack the universities in this country.”

That should scare the Hell out of anyone who reads or hears such a quote. A GOP candidate for Vice President on a national ticket. If ever there was a call to a dictatorship in this country, that’s it. Loud and clear. You can’t mistake the intent of those words. And they are not – repeat – not taken out of context. Vance has “owned” the quote!

I repeat. “The current national campaign is like none other in my long life.” No national candidate – within my ear shot – has said or intimated such a thing in public. None. Ever.

Don’t mistake the meaning here. It’s not to automatically endorse or otherwise encourage voting for candidates of the other Party. No, Sir. The quote is being brought to your attention in the spirit of having an informed electorate.

We hear a lot about “Project 2025,” a sort of “manifesto” produced by some 140 conservative Republicans. Vance wrote the forward for the final product so he well-knows what’s in it, though he has repeatedly professed no knowledge of the undertaking.

Vance’s participation in that work – and the quoted statement above – should be taken as evidence of his political persuasion. A window into what can be expected should the GOP ticket win in November.

The office of Vice President is often given little notice because the occupant in any administration usually lives in the shadow of the Presidency. Only occasionally, as in the cases of Gerald Ford and Lyndon Johnson, have emergency circumstances thrust the V.P. into that higher position.

Should Donald Trump become President, he will be the oldest person to do so. While his health is apparently good for a man his age, every day added makes that age more of a risk factor. As such, the office of Vice President takes on new and important meaning. Add to that Trump has already had a brush with death at the hands of a shooter at one of his campaign appearances.

While marking up your ballot this year, you might want to look at the office of Vice President a little longer than usual. Give it just a little more examination.

We will. At our house.






