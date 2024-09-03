Pick a poll

Pick any one of the hundreds of polls out there in the media-sphere and you’ll find no more than two-four points separating the candidates for President. Go ahead. Check it out.

Imagine what this portends for the November election. If you believe the polling, you’re likely bracing for a statistical tie, in which case, the nation will face a runoff election – probably in January.

Donald Trump is getting set for just such a situation. He’s already filing “intent-to-sue” paperwork in multiple states.

All of which means it won’t be over by bedtime on November 5th.

Oh, Joy!

Many years ago, as a Chinese fortune teller was ending our seance, she intoned “May you live in interesting times.” Well, I guess these are it! Or, them.

Most of the TV talking heads must be taking those polls seriously. I haven’t heard one yet forecasting the outcome. Even on Fox.

This country doesn’t like “close” or “virtually tied.” We like to see a winner, no matter the subject: baseball, football, golf, Chess or tiddly winks. Clear cut! Shut case! A winner!

But, “clear cut” is not likely to define this election.

I’m going to get a little personal here. I don’t understand how nearly half the electorate can get behind DJT. I just can’t. When compared to VP Kamala Harris, on almost any basis, it doesn’t add up.

Not that she’s the perfect candidate. She’s not. But, compared to a guy with more than 35 felony convictions, a history of lying about nearly everything and a failure at every business he’s tried, why is this so close? Why is a candidate for President – currently our U.S. Vice President, a former U.S. Senator and a California Attorney General with spotless life and work histories – in a statistical tie with this guy?

And this.

With a candidate with those bona fides, why is nearly half of the electorate backing this felon? Some 40-50-million folks. That’s a lot of people. That, too, does not add up.

But, sad to say, “it is what it is” and those are the cards we’ve been dealt. Helluva game.

As of today, 63 days to November 5th, 63 days to the vote counting. Sixty-three days to a slew of election challenges.

Pick a poll. And, hang on. Tight!





