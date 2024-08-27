Good winning

Well, the Democrats have had their party, sobered up and gone home.

Chicago has survived another political convention. Nothing like the one in ’68. That one was a doozy with thousands of demonstrators in the streets and Chicago cops maxed out trying to keep the peace.

No, Sir. This one was much tamer with nearly all the excitement inside the arena. Excitement aplenty despite everyone there – and we folks at home – knowing exactly how it would end.

Demonstrators, this time, were far fewer in number while trying as hard as they could to get some media attention. Attention that amounted to next-to-nothing,

What we folks at home got was a ringside seat to a true convention. It was slickly produced and run more like a political “production” than a functioning political event. The purpose was to show everyone having a great time while officially naming a Presidential ticket. And, it appeared, a good time was had by all.

In my long life, I’ve never seen two more divergent people nominated by our major political parties. Never. The choice has never been clearer. Never. When we mark our ballots on November 5th, we’ll do so with very clear pictures of the contestants.

Most of the political prognosticators are forecasting a “close” race. Some are saying we may not have a clear winner even when the counting’s done. Trump is already making promises to launch challenges in various states.

If the vote totals end up close, you can bet there’ll be counts and recounts for weeks thereafter. And likely some legal proceedings. If Trump’s on the short end, you can bet there’ll be kicking and screaming involved.

A key part of what’s ahead will be the oft-repeated urging for people to get out and vote. The Trump voters are already lining up to get to their polling places. You know they’re going to be there. It’s the one’s who don’t make the effort to show up that’s worrisome.

My first Presidential election was in 1956. Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson II were the choices. It was the first election to be televised coast-to-coast. The outcome was not close. Ike was a campaigner. Adlai was an intellectual. Ike won by a large margin.

But, the 1960 contest marked the beginning of a whole new phase of campaigning. Television. Voters could see – as well as hear – the candidates in real time. Neither man was a “made-for-TV” guy like John Kennedy and some others who would follow. Coverage of the candidates – and the close proximity TV could provide – was new. It was truly a “watershed” moment for politicians and voters alike.

What happened in Chicago last week was also one of those special moments. No candidate – and no political convention – has been covered like what we witnessed.

Some of the most touching and memorable moments were the pictures of families of the candidates. Especially those of the Tim Walz clan. And, more especially, the tears of overwhelming joy exhibited by his son. Absolutely heart-warming.

The top candidates for both national Parties will be on the road for the next nine weeks. Stump speeches separated by extensive travel. It’s literally a contest that will be awfully wearing on all concerned. Whether Trump will participate to that level is an open question.

Conventions are where you can do a little business while having a good time. Campaigning, on the other hand, is where the work is. And, good campaigning is where the winning is.

(image/By Cornell University Library – originally posted to Flickr as Missouri – The Democratic National Convention, CC BY 2.0)





