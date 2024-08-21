Remembering Steve Symms

Steve Symms’ mark on Idaho politics was undeniable and his 1980 stunning victory over Sen. Frank Church was historic. Church was the last Idaho Democrat to hold a U.S. Senate seat.

Accolades came pouring in after his recent death.

“Steve Symms routinely pushed back on government overreach, stood up for the working people of Idaho and defended freedoms we hold dear,” said Gov. Brad Little.

“He was a staunch defender of conservative values in Washington, D.C., for the people of Idaho. His commitment to Idaho and conservative principles has stood as an inspiration for our state leaders,” said Idaho Sen. Jim Risch.

“Steve was an exceptional public servant whose dedicated years of service and unwavering commitment to Idaho have left a lasting legacy on our state,” said Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.

Those viewpoints were appropriate, and well stated. I remember Steve in a different way, as one of the most personable political people I’ve encountered in more than 45 years. I’ve heard stories about Steve being a favorite traveling partner of the late Arkansas Sen. Dale Bumpers. I had some exposure to Bumpers during my days in Arkansas and they were two of a kind – gregarious and funny. I can only imagine the entertainment they provided to one another during long plane flights.

Many years ago, Steve told me a story about him filling in for Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virgina during a speaking engagement. Keep in mind that the two were polar opposites politically. But Byrd, as I was told, had a scheduling conflict for a particular event and asked Steve to substitute. That arrangement probably wouldn’t happen in today’s crash-and-burn political environment.

The first time I met Steve was early in my career (very early) when I was writing sports for the Daily Idahonian in Moscow (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News). Steve dropped into the office one Saturday and, as usual, was the model of charm. I still remember a comment from a colleague after Symms left the office: “He just loves being a congressman.”

Indeed, he did.

I went to different places a few years later and was not in Idaho during his run for the Senate 1980. But I I had many occasions to converse with Steve when I returned to the state in late 1984 and became a political writer for the Post Register of Idaho Falls. I wasn’t always kind to Steve with my writings, but Steve never complained (perhaps much to my disappointment). If congeniality were his main weapon, then Steve took me to the woodshed at least a few times.

Access to Steve was not a problem, since he didn’t hold grudges. He always was willing – if not eager – to explain his positions on issues.

I had occasion to talk with Steve some time ago, and a “few minutes” turned into a lengthy conversation about politics (past and present) and life in general.

I was fascinated about his perspective of his campaign against Church. I’ve heard so many stories about how “bitter” and “nasty” that campaign was. As old-timers tell it, surrogates on both sides were quite active during that campaign. But for Steve, who typically was an upbeat campaigner, there was nothing dirty on his end. He had plenty of talking points during that campaign, including the need for “conservative leadership.” But as Steve told me, he had respect and admiration for Church, personally and politically. And no one was more surprised than Steve when he won that election.

One quality about Steve that I especially admire was that he knew when to quit. He was re-elected to the Senate in 1986, in a hard-fought battle with then-Gov. John Evans, but he knew that a second term would be his last. Maybe that explains why he paid little attention what I, or anyone else, wrote about him.

Steve was just 54 when he left the Senate, which is the prime age for many political careers. But Steve thought there was more to life than politics, and he didn’t want to spend his golden years in the Senate. He also thought that, after two terms, it was time to give someone else a chance to serve.

There was something that remained consistent about Steve, as a member of Congress and during my conversation with him. In both settings, he seemed to be quite comfortable with himself.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





