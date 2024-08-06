Stop scaring people

For many years, I’ve opposed term limits for members of Congress for what I believe to be good and substantial reasons. But, I’ve about changed my mind. I’m beginning to think they should be elected to one six year term – rotated so there’s continuity – then maybe a second. But, all prohibited from a third term of six years.

One significant reason for my change of heart about term limits is because of the continual worry, aggravation and near-constant fear Congress has been causing senior citizens recently. Far more than usual.

People in Washington D.C., in their 40’s-50’s seem to have no idea of the actual fear felt by an 88-year-old when politicians start talking about making changes – cuts – in Social Security, reducing Medicare benefits or slashing Medicare reimbursement.

Case in point. Maybe “cases” in point. Some senior friends, who’ve had long relationships with their current doctors, have recently received notice those relationships are over. Because of constant political uncertainties, threatened reimbursement cuts and even having to write off direct costs in their practices, some doctors have had enough. They’re ending care for people in their 60’s and up. Some are even quitting their practices.

I won’t judge the decisions on the medical side. Each physician has a right to limit his/her practice for whatever reason works for them. But – if you’re over 60 – or 70 or 80 – finding another doctor taking Medicare – and accepting new patients – is nearly impossible and can be a very fearful situation for the now-abandoned patients. Many seniors can’t – or shouldn’t – drive long miles to find another provider. But, that’s what they face.

Whether it was the Ryan plan that would have hung seniors out to dry with nearly impossible-to-convert “vouchers” for care or the unthinking, loose-lipped, slow-witted officeholders babbling about cuts to seniors in this-that-and-the-other thing. All that unfounded chatter already has had a direct affect on older Americans who count on Medicare and/or Social Security.

I’m a proponent for change in both programs. Many seniors are. The age of eligibility for both – now based on 60-year-old mortality tables – should be raised to 67 or 68. Some “means-testing” must be done so those who don’t need as much financial help don’t get the same amount as those who do. Some may need more assistance. These are simple steps that even most seniors know need to be done.

But, talk of wholesale cuts, sweeping changes and arbitrary limits mouthed by ignorant politicians trying to appeal to some limited, moneyed constituency, cause worry and even panic. Especially if you’re an 80-something with health problems facing what could be that long drive to each appointment. Or worse – for a hospital stay.

As for those on the Potomac now, too young or too mentally-challenged to realize a lot of innocent, older people are living in fear because of their political posturing, it would be well to remember this. No matter what little group you’re trying to court with your blabbering about making cuts in programs for seniors, those worried seniors in your district probably represent more voters than your little moneyed group.

And we do vote!





