Grief and politics

Our family has had a tragedy or two. Most likely yours, as well.

So, it is with some empathy that we watch those of the Bidens and the Trumps.

Yes, even Trump. He’s assaulted daily with continual media fallout from his criminal antics. Uncles, aunts, brother and sisters have to be experiencing a type of grief. And, the children. Adult children. All are affected in some way. Innocent bystanders.

And, the Bidens. If ever there was a family that’s suffered tragedy after tragedy, the Bidens have had more than their share. His first wife and daughter killed in a car wreck. Now, son Hunter convicted.

The major difference between our struggles and theirs is that their tragedies play out in massive public media coverage while ours go mostly unnoticed except for family and close friends.

I’ve experienced the death of a young spouse, mother, father, a sister and assorted uncles, aunts and cousins. I know grief, mourning and the strength needed for recovery. Most of us have similar experiences.

But, to have to bear your grief in the glare of constant publicity – to try to deal with the loss or other tragedy while living with constant reminders of the event(s) – that has to make it so much harder to regain your footing and get on with your life.

Assorted members of the Trump family have made many media appearances. A niece has been most publicly outspoken about her uncle and his personal and public lives.

President Biden and his wife have also had to deal with their personal tragedies in the glare of daily – and sometimes hourly – public coverage. Coverage that’s been an unwelcome constant reminder of what they’re dealing with.

Grief – for any reason – is a most humbling experience. Acknowledged or not, it is a constant that affects all we do for a very long time after its inception.

In walking away from the Presidency, Joe Biden has to be feeling some element of grief. During his 50+ years of public service, Biden often talked about being President some day. It was his life-long goal. Now, after just one term, he’s chosen to pass the torch to someone else. Much of that decision had to be affected by the relentless media talk of old age surrounding him daily.

At age 59, Kamala Harris is 22-years younger than Biden. A generation, really. It’s a good bet she’ll surround herself with a staff of much younger people than Biden had. How that will work out remains to be seen.

But, I digress.

By the time people reach their eighties, they’ve experienced grief. Grief in the loss of family and friends who’ve died. Grief because they can no longer do some formerly daily activities. Grief in the loss of youth.

Still, grief is a transitory experience. It’s always pushed aside by the eventual resumption of the daily activity of our lives. Grief recedes. For most of us, grief is occasional and fleeting.

Unless there are unforeseen events in the next four months, the 2024 Presidential race will feature Trump and Harris. A mixed race female versus a convicted criminal. We’ve never seen anything like it.





