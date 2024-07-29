Immigrant bashing

We have heard recent claims that Idaho is being invaded by hordes of undocumented immigrants seeking to vote in Idaho elections and grab government handouts. There is no evidence to support either claim, but in today’s charged political environment, proof is the last thing you need to address an imagined problem.

Idaho is doubling down against immigrant voting. Earlier this month, Governor Little issued an executive order prohibiting the apparently non-existent evil. It has been pointed out on numerous occasions that there is no proof of undocumented immigrants voting in Idaho elections, but that has not stopped state officials from declaring total war against the slim possibility that it might happen. Perhaps everyone was spooked by the false claims of Dorothy Moon back in 2022 that Canadians were crossing the border to vote in Idaho. The Legislature was fearful enough to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to prohibit such voting, although the existing Constitution only allows Idaho citizens to vote in our elections.

On the dreamed-up government handout front, the City of Eagle just passed a city ordinance banning the use of taxpayer funds for services to undocumented immigrants. The ordinance overlooked the fact that these folks are barred from getting government handouts and most are gainfully employed. Unsurprisingly, the city could provide no proof to justify the ordinance. The city’s action could have been prompted by a sketchy video that surfaced in May.

Idaho’s former Solicitor General recently posted a video of individuals at a Boise strip mall, pronouncing them to be part of an “illegal alien invasion” of the country. It is not surprising that a person who views the world through white nationalist glasses would jump to such a faulty conclusion. Anyone who has lived in Idaho for any length of time knows that undocumented workers live in the shadows so as not to attract attention. Hanging around a strip mall can result in deportation.

The fact is that Idaho is not being invaded by immigrants of any nature. There is certainly an influx of people on the southern U.S. border, but a recent report by the University of Idaho’s McClure Center shows the population of undocumented workers in Idaho has remained fairly stable “at around 35,000 between 2005 and 2021.” The report discloses that 92% of them are working age adults and 86% are in the workforce. The report indicated that they had an estimated $570 million available for spending in 2019 and “they play a key role in Idaho’s economy.” Rather than getting government handouts, they pay almost $30 million a year in state taxes. Social Security and Medicare taxes are deducted from their pay, even though they may never receive program benefits.

The fact is that these undocumented workers have helped to drive Idaho’s economy to its present heights. They are the backbone of Idaho agriculture, doing the backbreaking work that most Idaho citizens refuse to do. They risk their health in scorching fields to produce the crops that fuel our economy. Our dairy industry could not produce yearly sales of $10.7 billion without their year-round services. More than half of these dedicated workers have been in the country for more than 15 years.

In addition to those immigrants who work in the agricultural sector, many work in the hospitality and construction sectors. They deserve a great deal of credit for the booming construction industry across the state.

Many of these good folks are respected members of their communities. Their kids, many of whom are U.S. citizens, go to Idaho schools and their families are community contributors. If the United States had a rational immigration system, they would be citizens. If Idaho officials would take the opportunity to get to know these folks, perhaps we would not see them continually being used as political punching bags.





