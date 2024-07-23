SCOTUS ducked

Octogenarian.

That’s a word used to describe folks in their eighties. Like your scribe. And our President.

Octogenarian.

At the moment, thanks to SCOTUS, my octogenarian world has been shaken. Again. A SCOTUS ruling that resolved almost nothing regarding Presidential immunity.

Basically, the “Supremes” acknowledged, yes, there are times when it exists. And, there are times when it doesn’t. But, when it does – and when it doesn’t – that’s up to the lower courts to decide. So the “Wise Nine’ opined.

Yep. That’s what they said.

At issue was Donald Trump’s participation in some parts of the January 6th rebellion. Did he or didn’t he? Is he immune from prosecution if he did?

I suspect other octogenarians – like me – are having some heartburn over that issue. And, with some other recent SCOTUS decisions.

We 80-something’s have been unsettled about a lot of life’s going’s-on for some time now. One-by-one, the institutions we grew up with – the institutions we’ve respected and lived our whole lives with – have been proven to be fallible. Just like us.

There was a time, for instance, when SCOTUS handed down a ruling on this or that, it was taken at face value. The action was firm. It was, almost always – final. The last word on the subject at hand.

Not so any more. As in the immunity case, the Court ducked much of the issue and handed off various unsettled parts to other courts to decide on.

Our current crop of octogenarians is having trouble with other events, as well. There seems to be a lot of parsing and dissent in the world nowadays.

We were raised to believe that Congressman So-and-So was a fine, honorable gentleman. Look at Congress now. Look at the mess – the inaction – clay feet running up past the hips. Controversy. Personal frailties and dishonesty. Not all but enough to dispel the image.

We octogenarians were taught police officers were our protectors. They were there to help and defend us. Now, four cops in Chicago are being tried for the killing of an unarmed Black man. Cops.

We were brought up to respect the President – to trust and believe in whoever was in that powerful job. We learned about the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Now, the respected and experienced holder of that office is under the political microscope. He’s being asked if he has the “right stuff” for the job. He’s being parsed by critics near and far. It would almost seem – at the moment – we are “leaderless.” Until the expected tests are in.

But, that’s not true. Joe Biden is serving his Presidency with more guard rails on both sides than any man in history. He’s being watched “24-7” by family – by staff – by White House physicians – Congress – the media – and you and me.

From this point of view?

He’s the President. Duly elected. Most days, working seven days a week. He seems steady in carrying out his duties. Doing the job.

Should he be replaced? That’s up to you. And me. Not Congressional Republicans.





