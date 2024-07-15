A jewel among nonprofits

Many Idahoans might not know the name, Jannus, Inc., but they may be familiar with some of the outstanding work this remarkable social service nonprofit has performed during its 50 years of serving in the Gem State. It operates a broad range of programs that serve practically every segment of our society–veterans, pre-schoolers, refugees, seniors, the distressed, K-12 students, you name it.

Jannus’ 24/7 Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline has dealt with 23,827 contacts from distressed individuals. Its Agency for New Americans oversees Idaho’s highly-regarded refugee program that welcomed 1,270 refugees to Idaho in fiscal year 2022, including 512 from Afghanistan and 329 from Ukraine. Refugees are anxious to achieve self-sufficiency for themselves and their families, and Idaho’s refugee agencies provide temporary assistance to help them reach that goal.

Global Talent is a popular Jannus program, designed to help refugees obtain credentials to practice their profession in their new country. The program recently featured former Afghan military pilots who seek federal certification to fly commercially in the U.S.

Idaho Voices for Children advocates for a variety of programs to help Idaho’s children. When the Legislature turned down $36 million in federal child care funds in 2023, Voices rallied support of legislators from across the political spectrum to restore funding in the amount of $28 million, helping many childcare centers to stay in business. Voices was instrumental in passage of legislation this year to protect children in the state’s foster care system. Senate Bills 1379 and 1380 were approved by overwhelming votes.

Jannus operates early head start centers in North Idaho, the Idaho Out-of-School Network and a number of other well-regarded programs. In recognition of the outstanding work it has done to improve the lives of the 58,821 people it has served, the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce gave Jannus its 2024 Nonprofit Excellence Award.

Imagine the surprise when the ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) came out with a broadside against Jannus last month, claiming it was “funding handouts for illegal immigrants.” The IFF’s only support for that outrageous claim was that “a video surfaced on social media purporting to show migrants getting off a bus in West Boise.” The author of the IFF screed admitted there was no confirmation the people were illegals or that Jannus’ operations “are driving illegal immigration.” That did not stop them from strongly insinuating that Jannus was using “tax dollars to fund welfare for illegals.”

So it looks like the IFF bullies have found yet another target, besides teachers and librarians, to smear with false allegations. Their game is to gain political and financial support by stoking fear and outrage against innocent targets.

The fact is that some Jannus programs are designed to serve immigrants to the United States, but those served are legal immigrants. Refugees are granted entry into the United States only after extensive background checks. They are granted the right to work in the country and are eager to make their own way. They do receive guidance, language instruction, temporary housing assistance and other necessary support to help them adjust to a new country. They don’t get handouts of taxpayer money.

I had the privilege of serving on the Jannus board of directors for a three-year term after retiring from the Idaho Supreme Court. I can attest that the organization works hard to obtain funding for programs beneficial to underserved segments of Idaho society. That’s why I recently contributed to the Jannus drive for endowment funding as the organization embarks upon its next 50 years.

It is disheartening to read IFF’s false claims about an organization that has done so much good for the people of Idaho. Jannus has truly been a sparkling jewel in the Gem State’s nonprofit crown. Nothing the IFF says can distract from that truth.





