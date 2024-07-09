New blood

What the Hell is wrong with Republicans in the U.S. House?

Speaking as someone who’s lived a long life and one who has a penchant for following this country’s political affairs, I repeat, “What the Hell is going on?”

House Republicans have been a pain in the ass for several years. But, the current crop has simply gone bananas.

An impeachment committee, looking for evidence it can’t find, trying to embarrass a sitting President whose done nothing “impeach-able.” A President, based on his lengthy experience, who could conduct a graduate-level course in politics that many of them couldn’t pass. A “special” committee trying to find “evidence” that doesn’t exist? Really?

There are 221 GOP’ers in the House. Most are sane. Most are there to do the people’s work. Most have a sense of the importance of the positions they hold. The history. The responsibility.

BUT…

About 40-50 of those folks have no understanding of their roles in our democracy. They don’t know the real work that must be done. They offer nothing in the way of responsible legislation. They produce nothing constructive. They make noises and clutter the atmosphere with baseless charges and personal antics that should be embarrassing. At least to them. ‘Cause they’re certainly embarrassing to the rest of us.

If those cretins were workers at a business in the private sector, it’s doubtful they’d be long-employed, given their disgraceful antics.

Facing the 2024 national election, you have to wonder if the folks at home will send these miscreants back for another term. At an annual salary of $174,000 a pop! I know. I know. Your good guy is my bad guy and my good guy is your bad guy. Heard it all before.

But, Boebert? Taylor-Green? Gaetz? Biggs? Johnson? Really?

All of this is getting out of hand. What’s needed is a Speaker of the House who will “crack the whip” and get things quickly straightened out. A “Tip” O’Neill kinda guy. Gonna happen? Ya think?

The current Speaker is not up to the job. He’s proven time and time again he really doesn’t understand all the details. Mike Johnson, busy trying to hang onto that job, sold his soul to “the devil” to get it and, given ample evidence of his ego, he now must “dance to the devil’s tune” to keep it. At the moment, he’s on very shaky ground.

Only takes one member to start a recall under a recently adopted rule. Just one. Which means ol’ Mike could be out of a job any day now.

The U.S. House appears to be very close to being ungovernable. There are so many caucuses of this and that. Little groups of 10 to 40 that vote as a block. In close votes, one or more “caucuses”can make a difference.

The Senate, while splintered in philosophy as well, seems to be able to get its work done. How long that will last is anyone’s guess.

Looking down the political road to the election of 2024, that one is going to be absolutely critical. If there’s any chance to weed out the miscreants and replace the wrong-doers with new, younger, smarter folks to get things back on track, November 5th, 2024, is the ‘drop dead’ date.

This time around, we can’t keep voting for the same old names. What’s needed now is ‘new blood.’ Fresh faces. Ages between 40 and 60. Either party. Younger people, some – hopefully – with legislative experience at home.

‘New blood.’





