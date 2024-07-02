Let’s talk numbers

O.K.

We’ve had this debate.

What was said during those 90-minutes has been drowned out by the cacophony of talking heads so suddenly concerned about the President’s age. And, supposed infirmities.

Yes, the man is 81. Yes, he appeared somewhat feeble of voice and motion during the debate. And, yes, it’s fair to ask questions about his ability to fully carry out the duties of the Office.

But, it’s NOT fair to suggest – as some have – that Joe Biden isn’t up to the job based on this one hour-and-a-half. It’s NOT fair to base some sort of threats to his continuance in office based on what he said – or how he said it – during that short window. Ninety-minutes.

We have a nationwide election coming up in about 120 days. Biden’s name will be on the ballot. So, too, will that of convicted felon Donald Trump seeking the same office. If you seriously believe Joe Biden isn’t up to the job – that the other guy can better represent your interests – you’ve got your chance to make a change. Your decision. Your vote.

I’m seven years older than the President. Haven’t had the chance for a good public debate recently. But, I’ve held my own in interactions with other folks. I can still drive a vehicle with confidence. And, my reflexes – both physical and mental – continue to be acceptable in mixed company.

Age is just a number. It really is.

Spend some time in a doctor’s office waiting room. Look around. You’ll see 50-year-olds – even younger – who have all sorts of physical and mental restrictions.

Go over to the nearest YMCA or country club. You’ll find seniors of all ages being active in a number of physical settings. Check the tennis or handball courts. May not still have the speed or accuracy of their younger years. But, they’re out there – challenging – trying hard – keeping themselves “young” by staying active and engaged.

Same for Biden. He’s still active and engaged. In his job, he’s active and engaged 24-hours a day. He’s surrounded by competent staff and advisors. He’s absorbing mountains of daily information. He’s getting advice on situation-after-situation around the clock. He’s involved in decision-after-decision every waking hour.

If he falters. If he waivers. If he appears unable to handle the job, there are plenty of advisors to give support and direction. He’s never alone. He’s never without support.

And, you can bet that support will advise others if they see a problem working with the President. There are plenty of guardrails.

Yes, Biden gave a poor performance at the “debate.” About eight years ago, so did that other guy – Barack something. Not good. May have flubbed one appearance. Was still a pretty damned good President, though.

There was that other guy. Reagan. Spent a few years in the Oval office. Dealt with some memory lapses in front of the cameras, too. On many occasions.

Whatever you think of his politics or physical/mental stamina, Biden has only about 180 days left in his current term. Watch him closely. Listen when he speaks. Judge for yourself – on a continuing basis – to see if the man has serious problems. Make your own decision.

But, it’s totally unfair to judge him – or anyone else- on one difficult appearance. On one high pressure moment in time.

Give the guy a mulligan on this one. There’s another debate coming up in September. And, there’ll be many public appearances between now and November fifth. Judge for yourself.





