At the last

Here’s a rule voters generally should stick with when it comes to making ballot decisions:

If a new attack appears in the period when voters are casting ballots, especially when it comes from anyone other than a candidate who has to stand up and take responsibility for it: Ignore it. Turn off the video, throw the mailer in the trash. With hardly any exceptions, absent a very strong reason, it should be dismissed as garbage.

I can think in this season of an exception to the rule, in a nonpartisan county office race outside of Idaho where relevant and important information – names and dates and official documents and so forth, in other words the receipts – about one of the candidates recently surfaced, and her opponent put his name on the online information sheet. He took responsibility for it. That one may have some validity.

But something like that is the exception to the rule.

In the last few days I’ve heard from several Idaho political people stunned by a wave of trash-talking messages – social media, mailers and more – from unclear sources, about Idaho candidates, many legislative (though it’s now reaching down to the precinct level). One email correspondent reported his area “has been hit with a voice mail blast, 2 text message blasts, and 7 mailers. Happening all over the state. Most with lies,” and much of it at least without identifiable sources.

The headlines have gone to maybe the most prominent one of these, attacking the highest-ranking Republican in the Idaho Senate, President pro tem Chuck Winder of Eagle. Winder has gotten crosswise with several members of his caucus who made a practice of attacking, in public, other caucus members, a practice he (like Senate leaders before him) considered unacceptable. He has enough support among the state Senate Republicans, however, to be repeatedly elected to serve as one of their leaders, something that would not happen if his colleagues considered him a disloyal Republican.

That’s the background for reviewing this message that showed up on many, many, many cell phones in the Eagle area in recent days:.

“Swamp King Chuck Winderr has done everything in his power to kill conservative legislation. … Stacking powerful committees with Democrats and RINOs. Keeping committee chairmanships in the hands of Never Trump liberals. Making sure conservative legislation doesn’t ever get a vote.”

No details, of course: No receipts; that would get in the way of the pure attack and the effort to drive up the recipient’s blood pressure. (This is all heat, no light.) It is wrong and it makes no sense, but then its origins lie a thousand miles from Idaho, among people who know little or nothing about Idaho or its Senate. And it may nonetheless work, at least to a point.

There is of course little or no chance for Winder to respond, which naturally must be by design. Winder has responded, “They’re counting on trying to deceive voters, particularly the new voters that have come here for conservative reasons. Basically, lying about members of the Idaho Senate and what we stand for and what we voted for.”

The message has an attribution to Make Liberty Win who is an arm of the Texas-based Young Americans For Liberty group. Right: A national organization is spending truly massive (in an Idaho context) amounts of money to influence Idaho legislature primary contests. At the very last moment before people cast their ballots.

You have to ask why. And people will be asking, but they’re not likely to get clear or substantive answers before election day.

So my strong recommendation to voters when it comes to attacks arising shortly before election day:

Insist on what the appellate courts would call “heightened scrutiny.” Insist on detailed receipts – specific times, places, names, texts, amounts and so on – along with full responses from the attacked party, before accepting even a single word of it.

That’s not just for the good of the attacked candidate. It’s for your own.

