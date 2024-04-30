A really bad outfit

One of the chief agonies of all politicians from Congress on down is the unfunded mandate. When a political body creates a requirement (mandate) for another level of government to do something and doesn’t provide funding, screams immediately emanate from subordinate bodies.

Nowadays, we’re seeing a second level mandate coming from state level. It’s the increased use of statehouse-initiated legislation to stop all cities/counties from doing something. Or, conversely, making them do something.

Idaho experienced this as some local governments tried to deal with equal rights protection only to be told by denizens under the dome in Boise to “knock it off.” So, the legislature created laws to forbid those lower bodies from assuring equality for all.

We’re seeing more of these “statehouse-down” laws of prohibition, I believe, because of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). If you don’t know what ALEC is, you need to find out because that unelected, mostly privately-funded organization is affecting your life as much as most elected bodies.

A lot of states belong to ALEC, sending usually conservative Republican members of their legislatures to various national meetings. Much of what appears to be “local” legislation originates at these meetings – some from elected attendees. But, more often, it comes from ALEC staff. That’s where you’ll find the red flags. And, the major funding from Charles Koch, the Hunts and others of their ilk. All pretty much the same political outlook. “Self above service.”

Because ALEC is primarily funded by states, large national corporations and wealthy individuals with agendas of their own, you see a lot of narrow interest bills. Bills that can sometimes be in direct opposition to the general public good.

That’s been going on for many years. But, ALEC activity has increased recently. That’s because Congress has become so immobile and ineffective that the far right is turning its primary attention to the state level. And it’s meeting with a some large successes.

One ALEC-originated flotsam is a new law in Texas forbidding cities to declare themselves “sanctuary cities.” You can find this same “format” law in at least four other states. And, Congress.

It’s a good bet if legislative subjects like abortion, immigration, offshore drilling or voting rights show up at the same time in half a dozen state capitols, you’ll find ALEC fingerprints on the computer thumb drives.

A decade or two ago, ALEC seemed like a good idea. Nearly every state and many large, national businesses joined up. But, as the scope of the output of ALEC began to involve more sensitive subjects like voting rights and immigration, some states dropped out. So did some sponsoring corporations – especially four years ago when North Carolina’s legislature and governor tried to legislate bathroom selections and who could (or could not) vote. There was an exodus of members and dollars from ALEC but not nearly enough of either to end it.

ALEC-originated bills have appeared in most legislatures. Many have become law. But, a couple of years ago, courts began to strike down a few of the most egregious output based on ALEC models. Some of the new voting rights laws, using ALEC authorship, couldn’t withstand court tests and were consigned to the trash. Where they belonged. Then, we saw challenges to that Texas sanctuary cities law and it, too, died a timely, legal death.

“One size fits all” is a marketing concept we often deal with in our computerized society. Might work fine for stretch socks and automobiles, but doesn’t seem satisfactory when it comes to creating laws governing our lives. ALEC is the main legislative practitioner of the “one size” idea.

As a source of proposed laws for the 50 states, ALEC has created some very bad bills. It’s a bad outfit and it ought to be put out of business. Soon.

