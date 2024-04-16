Self-preservation

When asked “What’s the biggest problem with politics today,” most of us will answer “Money.” “Too damned much of it!”

There’s a lot of truth to that. Money, much of it from unidentifiable sources, has become the “mother’s milk” of politics. Money in politics has befouled important decisions and created bad – and too often – self-serving policies. And bad laws.

But, given the seeming ineffectiveness of our current Congress – and in some cases state legislatures – there’s an even greater issue than filthy lucre. And that’s self-preservation. Or, if you prefer, continued employment.

Once elected and surrounded with the perks of any given office, there seems to be an immediate “infection” of a bad case of “How do I stay here?” “How do I keep this going?”

That’s not what the founders of this country envisioned. Their assumption was elected officials – Congress/legislatures – would do whatever job was to be done, then go home. The idea of any office lesser than the presidency – and a few cabinet members – being full-time wasn’t desired. They saw legislating as a part-time situation. A “citizen” government.

Well, we don’t have that “citizen government.” Haven’t had for a long, long time. While it’s arguable conditions now warrant the position of “professional” politicians because of the complex world we live in, the other side of that same coin has become one of our most intractable political problems. Self-service.

One of my heroes in public life is Professor-Emeritus Laurence Tribe of Harvard. A master of constitutional law. He’s forgotten more about the subject than most members of Congress ever learn. He’s a national legal treasure.

Tribe believes Donald J. Trump has committed more than a dozen provable criminal offenses. And, that was before the issue of Trump asking a foreign government to involve itself in our national politics regarding Joe and Hunter Biden. Tribe has counseled Congress many times on issues defining the direct constitutional and legal violations of Trump’s activities. His reading of evidence is legally convincing.

But, one Party’s concern about keeping the House majority – political party self-service if you will – has been a roadblock to justice far too long.

Thanks to many in Congress – both Parties – refusing to uphold the oaths of office each took, self-service is overriding what our Constitution requires.

The late Idaho Republican Senator, Jim McClure, opened my eyes to the “self-importance” of elective office. We first met while I was a local reporter in Boise and he was a state senator. Over the years, as he moved higher in office, we maintained a good, open relationship. Always reachable; always quotable.

But, after he was named Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, it was harder to get in touch for our local news. Many unanswered calls. During a rare visit to Idaho, McClure tried to explain why – in his mind – the previous access couldn’t be continued.

“You must remember,” he said, “I’m now dealing with kings and foreign ministers and other heads-of-state. So staying in touch with local news media just isn’t always possible”

Perks of higher elective office. And we wonder why, once there, they deem it so necessary to perpetuate themselves. McClure was a good man and a good politician. But, well, you know.

Yes, money has deeply contaminated our politics. It’s turned many a politician to the “dark side.” But, self-service, job preservation, staying at the public trough, an overwhelming desire for continued public employment – those and similar issues have created a class of folks that don’t always operate in our interests.

And, we’re paying for it. Really paying!

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0