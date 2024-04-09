Hawking bibles

A multiple, criminally-charged, former President of these United States is hawking Bibles for $59.99.

Leather, embossed, Declaration of Independence, copy of the U.S. Constitution. King James version. All for just $59.99. Probably autographed by a former President facing four criminal trials.

What a deal!

What a national – even international – embarrassment!

Donald John Trump could not have attached himself to anything further from his true personality and proclivities than a leather-covered Bible and all that book means to millions upon millions of Christians.

A real stroke of demented marketing genius. Oh, yeah!

Just when you think the Trump-backed shell game couldn’t reach further down in the barrel, comes this shameful demagoguery.

“Demagoguery” is the absolute kindest noun you can attach to DJT’s flailing dissolution.

This guy belongs in a stone-cold, four-walled cell instead of the top floors of his babel-filled apartment in NYC.

Hawking Bibles is something so far out for even him, it’s a real oxymoron.

Bibles? Really?

Yes, really.

At the moment, recognizing the guy’s highly successful stalling abilities, it seems unlikely he’ll see the inside of a prison cell in our lifetimes. Club Fed, maybe. Eventually. But, not “hard” time.

You’ll remember he’s got 91 felonies attached to him and, at some future date(s), more than one courtroom appearance.

Millions would like to see one or more of those sessions result in some of that “hard” time. As a nation, we’re entitled, as payback for the years and years of putting up with the ongoing media fascination resulting in his daily presence in our lives.

It’s pure speculation – well, almost pure – that prosecutors from several states are trying to figure out how to work around his earned status as a “former President.” I’m sure that title is giving heartburn to some in our justice system. Who’s going to make the first call to put a former President before the local bar of justice?

My money’s on that Georgia prosecutor – Miss Willis. She seems to have enough facts for several indictments. It’s a good bet she has her evidence lined up, given her solid public appearances. She’d have to before saying a word to the assembled media. She doesn’t want the embarrassment of a “not guilty” verdict after several years of taxpayer-funded staff work.

She doesn’t strike folks as an attention-seeking, lowball hack looking for more publicity than she’s getting. She already has a police detail for protection at her office and home.

So much for “attention-seeking.” I’d guess she’d be more than happy to get back to being just the prosecutor for DeKalb County and enjoying the privacy she previously had.

We’re told Trump’s Georgia trial(s) will be televised. Best guess is it’ll be You Tube. Streaming, too, probably. Which should produce some unexpected revenues for cable and satellite companies.

So, crack open a cold one and get your hands on the popcorn. Sounds like it’ll be a highly-updated version of the old Roman trials.

