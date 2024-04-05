Messaging

Idaho House Bill 613 said: “Any person who willfully publishes any notice or advertisement, in any medium, within the state of Idaho for a product or service that is illegal under the laws of the jurisdiction where the product or service is offered, including federal, state, or local laws, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

That’s one sentence, and on a quick read sounds coherent enough. But is it?

That bill, proposed by Representative Judy Boyle of Midvale, was aimed at curtailing advertising for marijuana-related businesses directed toward Idahoans, where the substance is very much illegal, but located in neighboring states, nearly all of which have legalized cannabis products and services (and in some cases making good money off the Idaho border traffic). The bill passed the House overwhelmingly, 47-22.

But it failed in the Senate, narrowly, 18-16. The senators, apparently, spotted some problems their House colleagues had overlooked. Some are speculative, some obvious; some are clear and some are subtle. Many had little to do with marijuana, which the bill never actually mentioned: It referred only to products and services which are illegal “under the laws of the jurisdiction where the product or service is offered.”

That seems like a drafting flaw, because outside of Idaho – in Washington or Oregon, say – cannabis sales are legal, so a lawyer should be able to argue that advertising in Idaho their products (for sale in those states) would not violate the law at all. Shouldn’t it have referred specifically to items which are illegal in Idaho?

Maybe a court would interpret the bill differently, in which case its application could run much further. Senator Tammy Nichols of Middleton said she liked the intent of the bill, but: “The federal government at any time can make something illegal. Let’s take vitamins or raw milk or something like that, for instance. Now all of a sudden that can’t be advertised, according to what I’m reading in this legislation.”

And Senator Brian Lenney of Nampa similarly warned of “unintended consequences”: “I’m thinking about things like pistol braces or bump stocks or suppressors. … Because we know there’s always arguments around these things.” Well, yes, of course those would be an Idaho legislator’s top concerns. But Nichols’ and Lenney’s objections here at least were conceptually reasonable.

For the sake of argument, though, let’s put aside all that, consider the surface intent of the bill (since in some form it’s likely to be back, maybe rewritten, next year) and ask this: What is a “notice or advertisement” and what does it mean to say it’s published in the state of Idaho?

These are, these days, actually complicated questions, more than it might have been a couple of generations ago. Let’s say an Idahoan crosses over to Ontario, Oregon, snaps a picture of one of that city’s pot shops, and posts it on Facebook – which could be taken as providing notice of it. Would that violate the law? If an Idaho newspaper did that (which has actually happened), and published it, would that violate the law?

Suppose a newspaper editorialized – or the writer of a letter to the editor or a tweet on X posted – information about such a business, maybe even quoting a sales price? Would that be legal, and if not, what offending words or information would have to be deleted to comply with Idaho law?

What if someone broadcast the information, over radio or television – or live-streamed it, online? Would a billboard violate the law; or, would it depend on what it said? What would be permissible and what not? How about printing a flyer? Sending an email?

Is there any way this idea does not run smack into a freedom of speech wall?

Idahoans can take some relief that just enough, barely enough, legislators managed to figure enough of this out, this time, to avoid another constitutional law demolition lawsuit.

This session.

