Review: Making It in America

The United States was renowned for generations as the manufacturing center of the world, and now … well, it isn’t. Why is that?

The reasons are many and intertwining. Ideologues have no shortage of villains to suggest, but most of those answers feel – and are – too thin, failing to account for much of what really ails American manufacturing in this new century. Most of what pass for criticisms too often fail to propose serious answers, either.

Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A., written by Rachel Slade, looks at the question not from a macreconomic viewpoint but from the micro side: The story of how one business has tried to launch a serious manufacturing operation, and the obstacles it faced.

There is some philosophical agenda here, both on the part of the writer and the business founders. The founders of a company in Portland, Maine, set up to manufacture hoodies, came to it from an atypical standpoint: The husband in the founding couple was a veteran labor union organizer, and that shaped some of his attitude toward business (by no means as negative as you might expect), perspectives the author evidently shared. But the question raised was a useful and pertinent one: Can a company in today’s American prosper while making good products (in this case, in the area of clothing) while acting with social responsibility and while taking care of the workforce (which quickly became unionized), customers and business partners?

The answer, on the basis of the story told here, is yes, but not at all easily, and only with some luck and some kind of edge. Ben and Whitney Waxman, the two founders, got their edge is considerable part from Ben’s extensive national labor connections: The bulk of the hoodies the company produced were sold, early on at least, to unions and union members. They had some good luck, too, sometimes in odd and unexpected places: The pandemic, which at first seemed like a business-killing disaster for them, wound up helping them enormously by providing a mass market for masks and other health goods they were able to produce.

Making any and all of this work was never easy, however, and the company repeatedly came close to collapse. (This business case story does not lack for drama; it could be made into a mini-series.) Many of the problems they ran into concern business structures, supply chains and distribution blockages: You have to be either well connected or extremely well capitalized, in many cases, to do business either with other businesses that provide materials for what you’re producing, or help you sell it once it’s made. The Wamans multiplied their challenges with a self-imposed restriction: Their hoodies would be made entirely of American-made components, and some of those components were hard to find from American sources, at any price. Upshots from this included the fact that their hoodies wound up on the expensive side, which was somewhat more acceptable to buyers who were big on American-made or union-made products, but wouldn’t necessarily be elsewhere.

The story has some complexity, in that there aren’t any easy or simple villains to the core manufacturing story (though the author and the business founders do have their targets in a more general sense). But it does get into the realities of American business in a practical way that those operating from a more theoretical or ideological perspective may be less likely to perceive.

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0