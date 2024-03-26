Speaker woes

Something seems to be brewing in the U.S. House. Republican side.

Within the last week, two prominent members – both regarded as responsible Conservatives – have walked off the job. Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin. Told Speaker Johnson on X (formerly Twitter) they were closing up shop and going home. Right now. This week. Boom! Just like that.

Publically, Gallagher didn’t say much. As for Buck, his most revealing comment was “The atmosphere around here has changed.”

All of which gives new headaches to the Speaker. With those two heading home, Johnson’s majority in the House is 217-213.

That means if ALL Democrats vote in unison, Republicans could prevail with just two votes. TWO votes.

Johnson has nowhere near the experience, the political “heft” or the deal-making, arm-twisting proclivities of many of his predecessors. Think about Tip O’Neill or Sam Rayburn or Nancy Pelosi. Not even close.

Now, it’s only about eight months ’till our next national election. Just eight months. But, that can be nearly “forever” for the GOP with a majority of just TWO votes.

If any GOP member of the House – just one – was ever in a position to “wheel-and-deal” the Speaker for some largess for his/her district, “Katy, bar the door.” Johnson’s inbox will have to be enlarged.

But, bottom line, there is no reason for Dems to apply political pressure at this time. Lord knows, there’s so much division in our politics these days that virtually nothing is being done legislatively. We don’t need more upheaval!

But, that didn’t stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from lobbing in a hand grenade of her own on Friday when she filed an official motion to call for a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair. BOOM! She called it “a warning.”

Truth is, no one in the “cheap seats” should be cheering. There’s enough fracturing in our politics without adding more. That’s why “good heads” like Buck and Gallagher are throwing in their towels and heading home. They’ll be missed.

Aside from passing the President’s infrastructure act, there’s been precious little in the way of meaningful – and nationally productive – legislation sent to the White House this Session. Not one bill sponsored by Republicans.

But, while I could never be classified – in any way – as an “optimist” when it comes to our country’s political wars, there may be just a hint – just a whiff – of hope for the Congressional future.

If right-minded people like Buck and Gallagher go back where they came from – and if they’ll spend those eight months carrying the message that it’s up to voters to change things for the better – we might get something done.

There’s a hard rock nest of 40 or so in the House far-right caucus. That means some 125 or so aren’t part of the unruly mob. If those “125 or so” can put aside petty grievances and lock arms, it might send a message home to the voters that change is not only possible but necessary to get back in positive territory.

In this instance of far right stupidity in the Halls of Congress, there could be – could be, I say – some positive reactions from the folks at home. If enough can put aside their usual political preferences in favor of good candidates from either Party, things might get better and Congress might return to functionality sooner rather than later.

The system in Washington isn’t there to be to be run by either major Party. Its functions are best served by two healthy Parties with the nation’s best interests at heart. Pulling, turning, twisting. But, open to compromise – always looking for what’s best for the country in – any situation.

We need that. Oh, Lord, how we need that.

