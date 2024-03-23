Review: How Migration Really Works

The many pits and pieces floating through the mediascape – and the political world – about immigration carry a feeling of uncertainty: What do the pieces really add up to? We’re regularly harangued about this crisis or that, but what’s the larger perspective?

So often, after all, we need to know how something works, or at least is intended to work, to understand whether we’d got a real problem here, or something solvable, or instead just an uncomfortable part of the real world we have to live with.

The recent book How Migration Really Works, written by the academic Hein De Haas – who has devoted his career to studying the realities of migration, both historically and currently – addresses exactly this. It is not an ideological polemic: His views are not designed to give partricular comfort to any place on the political spectrum.

They also make a surprising amount of real world sense.

Here’s a list of propositions drawn from some the chapter titles, some of which will appeal to the left and others to the right:

“Migration is at an all-time high”

“The world is facing a refugee crisis”

“Development in poor countries will reduce migration”

“Immigrants steal jobs and drive down wages”

“Immigration lifts all boats”

“Immigrant integration has failed”

“Immigration sends crime rates soaring”

Here’s what I left out: Every one of those chapter titles also describes each of these ideas as a myth, and De Haas does an effective job of demolishing all of them. Or nearly all; I had minor quibbles in some places. But his case appears overall to be solid.

What causes immigration, specifically immigration from a distance to places like the United States? (Did you know that not only our country and western Europe but also much of the Middle East and southeast Asia are immigrant magnets as well?) The are driven to travel not primarily, he argues, because of conditions on the ground in the countries of origin, and usually not extreme poverty or emergency. Traveling at a distance usually takes planning and financial resources; emigration from origin countries actually is low where economic and other conditions are especially weak, rise mainly in the case of moderate prosperity, and then slacken when higher-level prosperity is achieved. Rather than being effectively expelled from their home lands, most are attracted by economic prospects in the destination countries. One reason the level of immigration is high now in the United States is that our economy is so strong; immigration was far lower after the big crash of 2008.

De Haas posits too that strong border security actually leads to more immigration and causes many more people who do enter the country, legally or not, to stay rather than have to go through the tougher border situation; a more fluid border leads to more of a revolving-door effect.

There’s much more, all backed by extensive studies – in many places, world wide – and well worth reviewing. If you’d open to thinking about migration in a serious way, as opposed simply enjoying the emotional trigger, How Migration Really Works would be more than worth your time.

