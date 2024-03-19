Old

I’ve been feeling old lately. Really OLD! Had a couple of health issues to deal with – successfully – but the feeling really doesn’t stem from those.

One of the things that creates the “older-than-dirt” feeling is knowing – and being a contemporary of – people for whom buildings and other institutions are named.

In Idaho: Cecil D. Andrus Elementary; Morley Nelson Elementary; Frank Church Wilderness; James McClure Federal Building; Simplot Field; Kathryn Albertson Park; Earl Pond Student Union in Pocatello.

In Oregon: Wayne Morris Center; Mark Hatfield Science Center, Tom McCall Park and a few more.

The namesakes are all gone. Now, the contemporary connections are replaced with bricks and mortar. Or a few trees. And good memories. Of good people.

I once interviewed Alice Roosevelt Longworth. She was the oldest child of President Teddy Roosevelt and, for many years, was the social Grande Dame of Washington D.C.. She married a member of Congress for whom the Longworth House Office Building is named.

We talked in her Georgetown home which was filled to the eaves with all the memorabilia you’d expect of a family steeped in politics and history. When I asked her how she was doing, “Miss Alice”- as her friends called her – replied, “I’m Washington’s oldest perambulating monument and, at the moment, I’m still perambulating.”

At the time – I was about 34-years-old – the remark was more humorous than personal. Now, 50 years later, some days it feels more personal than humorous.

Some say feeling old is “just a state of mind.” My experience with aging – more than four-score years – is whoever said those words had not passed 30.

An elderly person can “think young.” That’s easy enough most of the time. Then, that person tries to get up out of a comfortable chair and is quickly reminded by hips and knees, there is great distance between those words and reality.

Once a week, I join a small group of people over coffee. The youngest is probably about 60-something. We talk of our various pasts in nearly every session. We’re now the table of “older folks” we used to see in the coffee shops each weekday morning.

How did it happen? When did it happen? This transition from middle-age to senior citizen?

I don’t know. But, here we are.

