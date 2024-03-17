A hot spot: Secretary of State?

In 2022, Oregon had an intense contest to decide who would be the next governor. The hot statewide contest this year could be for secretary of state, not ordinarily a top attraction.

Still, enthusiasts of horse-race contests should enjoy this year’s Democratic primary for that post, the second-ranking in state government: featuring State Treasurer Tobias Read against State Sen. James Manning Jr., with no incumbent seeking re-election.

The contest does not start evenly.

The current secretary is Democrat LaVonne Griffin-Valade, appointed after the last elected secretary of state, Shemia Fagan, resigned over ethical issues concerning moonlighting for a cannabis company. Griffin-Valade is not running for a full term, so it is an open race.

That office, which also oversees election filings, reports four current candidates. More could possibly file, though well-known names would be unlikely at this point.)

The other two are Republicans: Robert Neumann of Greenhorn reports that he is “not employed” and has not raised nor spent any campaign funds. The other, Brent Barker of Aloha, is a small business owner and real estate broker whose current reported cash balance is $3,841. He has the added advantage over Neumann of having run statewide before, in 2022 for labor commissioner; but he came in a distant fourth out of seven candidates in the May primary election. Assuming a better-organized and better-known Republican doesn’t enter before filing ends, Barker likely will progress to the November election, but with slim odds of success there.

That leaves the two Democrats, Read and Manning, each of whom brings serious advantages to the contest.

Both are well known in Oregon political circles, with substantial personal and campaign background and organizational and fundraising networks. Both are keynoting “integrity” in their campaigns, logical after the Fagan uproar. Both have been in the race since September, and appear to have been actively working at it since.

Manning’s political background runs to 2016, when he lost a race for the state House in the Democratic primary (with 39.1% of the vote) to Julie Fahey. Just as well: That December he was appointed to replace Sen. Chris Edwards, who resigned. Manning was elected unopposed in 2018 and prevailed easily over a Republican, in a strongly Democratic district, in 2022.

He has a distinctive background which could provide some extra appeal: Service in the U.S. Army – from which he retired – and experience before that in various areas of law enforcement and even as a private investigator. He’s been an active legislator and picked up quick support from plenty of fellow legislators.

Read’s background is simpler. A former Nike designer, he, too, spent years in the Legislature – in the House from 2007-16 – then was elected state treasurer in 2016 (narrowly) and 2020 (against the same Republican candidate but by a much larger margin). Those statewide races could be considered successful, a partial template for this new one. They also have given him more of a statewide profile than Manning has at the start.

Another campaign that may affect this one even more than those, however, was Read’s 2022 run in the Democratic primary for governor – against the current governor, Tina Kotek. He lost that contest decisively – Kotek’s 56% to Read’s 31.7% – in a race in which he was, in effect, the outsider running against the establishment contender.

Some of that dynamic may appear this time, but it’s less clear cut.

On finances, Read has a significant advantage, with $139,104 in cash on hand compared to Manning’s $25,077.

Both have demonstrated strong backing. Read reports among his endorsers former Govs. Ted Kulongoski and Barbara Roberts and former Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins, U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, several legislators including House Speaker Dan Rayfield and local officials and Operating Engineers Local 701. Manning has a strong roster too, including a long list of legislators including Senate President Rob Wagner, a collection of city and county officials, including a number from Multnomah County, and former U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio.

Overall, Read seems to have the opening advantages: a statewide profile, a statewide network and probably a better starting fundraising base. In the next couple of months, more of Manning’s time may be taken by his legislative duties, while Read may be freer to travel.

Still, both candidates are close enough to blank slates statewide that they have considerable room to define themselves and, if they choose, each other.

There’s an opening tilt, but this looks like a race whose story has yet to be written.

This column originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

