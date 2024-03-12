SOTU

Did you see Mike Johnson?

At the State of the Union session? SOTU? Did you watch the Speaker of the House of Representatives act like a spoiled child forced to go to Church?

He sneered. He shook his head. He glowered. He looked down at his feet. He twisted in his chair. He showed no emotion except when he looked – ironically – to his left where Republicans were seated.

When Vice President Harris, sitting – ironically to his right – stood and applauded, Johnson mostly sat wooden-like and unresponsive.

When she laughed/smiled at President Biden’s oft-used humor to make a point, Johnson looked down to see if his shoes were shined. Harris exuded charm, warmth and – several times – nodded or gestured to various people in the audience. She was “real.”

Joint sessions of Congress, for purposes of such things as SOTU gatherings, are, traditionally, normally respectable political events. At times in the past, it was not unusual to see someone of one Party sit next to someone of the “other” Party.

Not now. No. When the other Party goes to their seats, don’t look. Don’t wave. Don’t acknowledge they exist. Just look straight ahead.

Loud interruptions by the few yokels in attendance are, more or less, a recent phenomenon. The worst offender of the evening -Marjorie Taylor What’s-her-name – violated both the decorum and the Congressional dress code. She looked – and sounded like – a hooker looking for a “mark.” It’s impossible to imagine what the folks in her district see in her. If she is a real representative of what they’re like, we have more “invasion” problems than at the Texas border.

And, the GOP response. Senator Britt. Senator. Really?

Even Republicans were critical of her GOP response, her presentation and – most of all – her “Let’s sit around the kitchen table” positing.

Short, SOTU responses by the minority Party are a recent addition to the affair. Previous replies have been in mostly somewhat casual settings. Still, they honored the level of discourse and the decorum expected for such a formal event.

Not this time!

“Here at my kitchen table” she said several times. Her presentation looked more like a “cold” opening for Saturday Night Live.

Its not been publicized who Republican staffers worked with to put her response together for a national audience. But, I think I recognized some touches of Soupy Sales.

Biden was at his best. This “he’s too old” B.S. is simply that. B.S.. And, that’s said by someone six-years older than him!

By all accounts, he delivered the best SOTU speech in recent memory. Probably the most unexpected – and well-delivered – point he made was when – looking directly at the SCOTUS jurists sitting in the front row – he criticized their overturning Roe-v- Wade. It would have been a real treat to watch their faces.

The State of the Union has always been an annual high point, no matter the administration. It has served – in years past – as a highly respected event.

Now, there’s Mike. And Marjorie What’s-her-name.

