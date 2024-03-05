Most of us have little tics that infuriate when we see or hear them. I’ve got one. Here, let me spell it out. It’s only five words.

“…ACCORDING TO A NEWS RELEASE.”

If you’re a daily reader of newspapers in Oregon or Idaho or damned near any other community, those five words are prominently displayed in many stories. Way too many.

“…ACCORDING TO A NEWS RELEASE.” Just what do those five words mean? Why are they so prominent and used so often? Let’s chat about that.

Those words mean someone emailed/faxed/snail mailed what they want you to know about this or that. Which may or may not be the whole story. Or, even accurate. Just what “they” want you to know. They pop up most often when used in place of a reporter being assigned to whatever the story is about.

Reporters used to physically check in daily at the cop shop, meetings at City Hall, fire departments, county buildings. They got to know commissioners, mayors, secretaries (often the most reliable news source) – even janitors. They developed stories. Stories that gave readers more insight to the goings-on. And, sometimes, reporters found out facts that often led to a better story. Or a “scoop!”

Newspapers seldom do that anymore. Radio and TV, too. All have been victimized/replaced/downsized by the Internet and (un)social media. And smaller budgets. Stories that used to take time to develop now blare out, sometimes without the real “meat.”

So, newspapers and broadcasters have “slimmed down.” Now, they’ve even got “reporters” who work from home! Using the phone – when necessary – and the I-net. Seldom do they go “on site” to get the story. That’s why you so often see “…ACCORDING TO A NEWS RELEASE.” Sometimes, not even rewritten.

Most broadcasters – and many newspapers – aren’t owned by local folks anymore. They’ve become “pawns” in the news business. Too often, they’re owned by large corporations that don’t give a damn about local news and how important it is. Accountants – read “bean counters” – do regular spreadsheets on profit and loss. There are, after all, investors who want a good ROI (return on investment).

One of those “bean counters,” sitting on his butt in Florida, doesn’t give a damn that a jet crashed near Caldwell, Idaho, killing 12 souls. A crash that used to cause local news outlets to work staff overtime, sending “feeds” to national news outlets, doing real on-scene reporting, contacting relatives to create “sidebar” stories of human interest. And raising Hell with local budgets. His interest is “bottom line.” Nothing else.

So, you too often get “…ACCORDING TO A NEWS RELEASE.” Faster, cheaper, easier – and less expensive – than being staffed to go out and get the rest of the story.

Many years ago, we were told we were living in the “information age.”

But, the way we’re going, “…ACCORDING TO A NEWS RELEASE” is fast becoming a larger source of “local” news.