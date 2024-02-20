Congressional thrashing

For all useful purposes, the national Republican Party has been “done in.” At least temporarily.

With the firing of former exec Ronna McDaniel – Mitt Romney’s niece – and the pending appointment of DJT’s daughter-in-law as her replacement, the “Grand Old Party” has become a “rump” business of the Trump family.

No longer the need for senior execs getting jobs from various Republican sources. No longer the need for constituent “appointments” by rich and prominent players. No longer a place for senior Republicans in Congress to “pay off” supporters needing temporary employment.

No, Sir! The place is now a “family enterprise” of the Trump dynasty.

Given how Judge Engeron dropped the hammer on Donald last week, ol’ DJT himself may need to file an employment application.

Also troubling for the GOP is the bickering and back-biting going on in various state Republican central committees. Trumpers versus the non-Trumpers. Loyalists versus – uh – er – “them.” In’s versus out’s.

Were the spirits of Bob Dole, Jim McClure or the sainted Ronnie Reagan to visit the Party current headquarters in the dead of night, they wouldn’t recognize the place. Or, the employment roster.

The Party has been “at war” with itself for more than a generation. With outbreaks occurring all across the country, let’s just say the national Republican Party is “fluid” at the moment.

Maybe worst of all, the current wannabee-leader has just received a sound thrashing by Judge Arthur Edgeron who saw fit to hit him with a $350-million hammer. And he ended – for at least three years – the Trump family’s to do business in New York State. They’re all “persona non-grata.”

It’s likely anyone trying to reorganize Republicans at the moment would have better luck herding cats.

Indeed, in several recent elections to fill open seats in Congress, Democrats have been quite successful in improving their lot. Last week’s seat flip in New York’s Third made the Party almost dead even with Republicans in the U.S. House. Thus, Speaker Johnson is going to have a lot more headaches between now and January.

The basic trouble with all this GOP mishmash is the People’s business is not being conducted. The very basic reason for having a Congress in the first place is to “take care of business.”

How long the Republican Party will stumble around aimlessly, like a weekend drunk, is anyone’s guess. But, the longer it takes for the more serious members of leadership to “steady the ship,” the more damage will be done.

Anyone looking to Speaker Johnson to get things on the right track is ignoring the fact that Johnson is one of the problems. He’s in way over his head and unlikely to be the steadying hand needed at the helm. Johnson is the wrong guy at the wrong time.

Trump may be headed for the hoosegow. Oh, there’ll be many appeals. But, he’s going to be less of a factor over time.

One can only hope our current President is using the back-channel to stay in touch with Dems and responsible GOP’ers. And, that those same members respect knowledgeable advice & counsel given from someone with more than 50 years of Congressional experience.

