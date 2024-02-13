I forget

Sometimes the “news of the day” hits closer to home than you’d like.

So it is with stories in the daily media about Joseph Robinette Biden, Junior. President Joseph Robinette Biden, Junior. Stories about his age (81) and whether he’s “losing it.”

We are seeing such stories in every medium. Most often, personal anecdotes of those who have access to the President by reason of their work as reporters or members of his staff.

But, no matter the source of the moment, the issue is his age. And, more pointedly, questions about his fitness to serve in the highest elective office we have. His mental fitness.

Before we go any further, you should know my age is 87. Yep. Six years older than the President. So, I have some first-hand knowledge and a very personal perspective. I’ve been where he is and am further “down the path.”

The biggest personal “knock” on the man is he is “forgetful.” Big damned deal! I forget things, too. And, I did at 30, 40,50, and so on. We all “forget” things, regardless of age.

But, when Biden does it, he’s often being questioned by reporters. At a time when he’s under pressure. At a time when cameras are rolling and subjects change with each question.

I’ve been in that White House briefing room. Many times. When the broadcast lighting is on – when the room temperature rises to the 80’s and beyond – when there are 40 or 50 people in a room designed for half those numbers. It ain’t the comfort of your living room.

But, I digress.

This week, I met with a local neurologist. I’d been medically referred to him because of some headaches and other issues. We talked a bit about forgetfulness.

His response?

“We forget things when we’re 20-years old – 30, 40, 50. Ninety. Yes, it’s more of a factor in our later years. But, it’s an ordinary part of our lives and, unless you develop other symptoms, you’re O.K..”

My personal experience with aging and memory issues is mine alone. Just as the same factors are yours and yours alone.

At the moment, despite being 87, I’m O.K.. Oh, I forget things from time to time. Usually a specific word I need when writing or speaking. Or, someone’s name. We all share those experiences.

But, so far, I haven’t left my car keys in the refrigerator. And, I haven’t had to call home for directions.

Forgetfulness at 30 is, for most folks, different than the same issue at 70 or 80. As you age, you tend to react to things more slowly. You tend to need just a bit more time to recall specifics like names or information of a particular nature. That’s normal, I’m told.

There’s really no need to be concerned about the President’s moments of forgetfulness. Unless he can’t remember where his office is, he’s O.K. for his age. If needed, he’s surrounded by staff – people completely aware of all the issues he has to contend with. He has a very competent – and younger – Vice President.

However, I think there is a legitimate question to be asked about his decision to run for re-election. At the end of four more years, he’ll be 85. Even if his health holds out – both physically and mentally – that’s getting to a point where those factors will be pushing the limits.

We are at a time when there needs to be a shift to a younger group of political leaders. Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and others in top offices are in their 70’s and 80’s.

There’s no danger of a lack of continuity. There are many in the current Congress who could fill the various roles. Many who could bring new talents and new ideas to leadership.

I’d name a few but I can’t think of their names right now.

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0