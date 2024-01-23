The boomer factor

Aside from current political wars tearing this country apart, other forces are at work changing our entire society. They’re seldom talked about but they’re very, very real.

I’m about to make some generalizations. You may find fault with those comments if they pertain to you. That’s O.K.. And, if they do, I’d appreciate some feedback. But, for the moment, let’s deal with these – generally.

Across our nation, we’re seeing a rapidly declining rate of participation in traditional practices – mainstream religion, service clubs, social organizations, volunteerism in traditional activities and more. All are losing members/workers and not seeing the usual influx of new people to carry on the tradition of free labor.

Granges have all but disappeared. Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Eagles, Masonic bodies, Knights of Columbus and other civic and/or fraternal groups have declining memberships and, in some cases, have forfeited their charters. Had some not taken in women a few years ago, many would likely be gone by now. Many small Chambers of Commerce have expanded boundaries to include nearby communities to keep membership up. Some small chambers are just about gone.

Barb and I live in a small community of about 35,000. Much of what might otherwise be done by paid city employees is done by volunteers i.e. parks and rec duties, swimming and golf operations, security, beautification, etc.. All groups – and I do mean ALL – are losing volunteers and not seeing enough new ones.

Here’s one of those generalizations – though where we live, we’re seeing plenty of specific evidence.

Boomers – born in the mid-forties through about 1964. They’re retiring now. But their unique societal habits and lifestyles are drastically changing life. Here and everywhere.

Many Boomers, generally, tend not to join existing groups. They often go their own exclusive way about things. They sometimes start their own clubs rather than joining existing ones. They’re the first retirement generation for which computers are basic to their way of life. They seem to prefer electronic social connections over face-to-face groups i.e. service clubs, mainstream churches, etc.

Now, I’m not finding fault with that. It is what it is. But, to think life is going on “as usual” is to ignore this large societal shift going on under our feet. And to ignore even larger changes ahead.

If you don’t think huge change is out there, I invite you to check those three teens in that fast food joint as they text each other at the table rather than talk face-to-face. They’re the advance party for generations to come that will be largely unable to interact in business, political, societal or any other direct form of interpersonal communication.

“Rainey,” you say. “You’re all wet!”

Maybe. But, we’re steadily moving in our communities from volunteerism – which is disappearing – to hiring people to do the same tasks. Dues/fees have to be raised and that may price some elderly, who retired here and elsewhere many years ago, out of their homes.

Leadership recruitment pools are shrinking in size. In a community in which we used to live, there was a large managing board election a year ago for an organization that runs a $20 million annual budget. Three seats open. Election advertised for months. Three folks volunteered in a community of nearly 35-thousand. Thirty-five-thousand! No election. Just appointments.

As our aging demographics change, there’s less participation – less involvement – less volunteering. But, the fastest growing group here – and elsewhere – is the Boomers. Example: they’ve organized several exclusive duplicate clubs – limited to Boomers – taking members away from other groups who’re starting to feel the loss.

And, when you reach an age of about 70, you find yourself not always being included in Boomer activities or on mailing lists.

These aren’t isolated instances for just this community. Sociologists are finding growing evidence of these Boomer trends all over the place. Changes are subtle – very subtle. But, they’re becoming more apparent and more important to the fabric of our society.

We’ll talk about this again.

