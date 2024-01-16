Silence the children

QUESTION: Recalling the last couple of sessions of Congress, when was the last time Republicans brought forth a single piece of positive legislation? Any legislation? In either house? When?

Anyone? Any enlightened thoughts? “Positive legislation?”

We’ll wait.

The answer is – for the last two sessions at least – none! Republicans – especially in the U.S. House of Representatives – have become the party of – none.

They’re angry at Democrats, voters, the White House and each other. They own the slim majority but have done nothing with it. They’ve garnered the Speakership but have no majority Party cohesiveness.

So, that House Speaker can’t control his own minions because he sold his soul to the far, far right to get the gavel he holds. A dangerous nutcase group of about 40 GOP’ers owns him. Forty out of 222 Republican members.

Consequently, nothing is being done because of intra-Party fighting. Speaker Johnson is being manhandled and roughed up – by the splinter bunch of crazies – to introduce impeachment articles against President Biden. He seems not to want to do it. But, the crazies hold his “I-O-U” for his rise to Republican power. He’s beholden right down to his expensive leather loafers.

Johnson is smarter and more experienced than those 40 crazies. He knows impeachment is impossible. He knows there aren’t the votes for impeachment. And, he knows Biden has done nothing to sustain a bill of impeachment. Nothing!

Johnson’s caught in a sort of “Catch-22.” If he moves impeachment legislation against Biden, the bill(s) will fail for lack of votes. BUT, if he doesn’t toe-the-line for the crazies, they’ve promised to introduce impeachment bills against him!

Johnson’s ‘deal with the Devil(s)’ has come back to haunt him. How will he get himself out of this mess?

Then, there are those other House GOP’ers. The one’s that are the numerical “majority” of the Majority. He has to face them, too. With a caucus already fractured over almost everything, his hold on the Speakership may not be strong enough to stay in the chair.

The losers in all of this – the real losers – are you and me. With so many things needing to be worked on – very real climate change, an out-of-control budget, re-examining federal spending priorities, etc. – nothing is being done. We haven’t had an actual, original budget for years so we’re operating on “continuing resolutions.” You wouldn’t run a business like that.

There is so much work to be done. Work that’s not getting done.

Progress being stymied by a small, ignorant and belligerent bunch has to be overcome and silenced. If that can’t be done – if there is no push-back by reasoned and intelligent voices – our national government will be in danger of collapse.

There must be – has to be – adults in the room who can effectively silence the ‘children.’

They need to speak up.

Now!

