Missed communication

Many, many years ago, the only uncle I ever had told me to get into mass communication when I grew up. He said this was the “coming field” for young people.

His words came as a surprise. I may have been 10 at the time. Many years went by. I can’t put a finger on when it “happened” but, involved I’ve been. Still am for that matter.

My career path involved mainly broadcasting. Both radio and TV. Some 60 years. With a bit of newspaper(ing) on the side. And, I’ve loved every damned minute!

But, something is happening in mass media – all over the country – something terribly disappointing for a practicing journalist. Something that saddens those of us who’ve been fortunate enough to have had careers in the field. Saddens me as a citizen.

Newspapers in communities – large and small – are either ending their press runs or are being bought out and closed. Some are going to the I-Net. Some just allowed to die. Local news is being lost in many places. At best – in a few cases – local “reporting” has been cut way back or transferred to the I-Net.

To those who get news from national publications or radio/TV, you may feel you’re still being informed. And, for some people, that’s O.K.. Headlines, brief broadcast stories. Good enough for some.

But, for local news enthusiasts, something real – something very important – is missing.

Stories that used to come out of city hall or the county commission. Police activities involving crime in your small town. Local weather reporting. Local advertising. Stories about local planning and zoning issues that may affect your property. Your home. Politics. Business. Births and deaths. Local.

The loss of a local paper may seem just a passing event that doesn’t affect you. Doesn’t seem important. But, it does. And, it is.

“What’s causing this,” you ask. “Why should I be concerned?” “So what?”

Has your city/town ever been faced with an important local political decision? Do you know your (local) county commission just raised property taxes? Have you heard a significant (local) retailer is going out of business? Do you know about a BIG sale at your (local) car dealer’s? Have you ever missed an important (local) event? Local sports?

We live in a town of about 35,000. No local TV. One small radio station. One newspaper. A family-owned newspaper having to deal with major market radio/TV, I-Net, social media and the rest. Trying their damndest to stay in business.

The owner is cutting back on a print edition to once-a-week. Local news and advertising moving to an I-Net edition. Trying to keep the doors open, trying not to lay off staff, doing whatever he can to keep from joining so many small newspapers whose mastheads have disappeared.

The major market and national television you may enjoy is not going to report on what’s happening in your city hall or county offices. It won’t check in daily with law enforcement. Local law enforcement. Won’t be carrying a lot of the local advertising you now have. The national newspaper won’t be reporting on events in your town.

That uncle of mine was right about mass communications being the “wave of the future.” Surprisingly right. Seventy years ago.

But, we can’t let “mass communications” replace local communications. We need – we must have – local information, the on-your-street information so important for our daily lives. The loss of a local newspaper – in many towns – means the loss of connections needed to stay viable and thriving.

There are times in our lives when being bigger isn’t better. When “one-size-fits-all” threatens the fiber of community.

Your local newspaper is that damned important!

