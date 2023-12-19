Dangers of volunteering

I’ve always held the belief that, as citizens of our communities, we should all be required to undertake some kind of public service.

In Israel, nearly all citizens serve in one or more public roles for at least two years while in their teens or 20’s. It can be in the military or a program linked to a community need.

When we graduate from high school, most of us don’t have a good idea what we want to do next. If you did, great! But, I know I didn’t. Had something like the Israeli requirement been offered, it would have changed the rest of my life. As it was, I voluntarily turned to the military and that was the “change agent.” Aged a bit. Got my head cleared. Was exposed to some life experiences. Figured out what I wanted to do. Voila!

When aged a few years, the next step was some sort of community service, i.e. Chamber of Commerce, school board, city council, local committee, etc..

While I’m of the opinion that each of us should serve the public good in some capacity, that’s more of a tough sell nowadays. Biggest reason for that is it makes you a better target for violence. Or, threats of violence.

I’m ashamed to say it, but public notoriety now can be dangerous. In the current environment, threats against public officials or those serving in many volunteer roles can be bad for your health. And, there number is increasing.

In our hometown – and quite possibly yours – there are openings on civic committees. People are being urged to volunteer. Used to be, there were more volunteers than vacancies. Not always the case these days.

One of the reasons, I suspect, is volunteering for certain jobs can put a target on your back. Even in our small city, it’s not unusual for members of boards and commissions to receive threats of one kind or another.

Most often, it’s through (un)social media. The vast exposure we have to nutcases, screw balls and folks who hide behind the anonymity of the I-Net can’t be ignored. Whether they mean to carry through on their threats or just want to scare someone, the person on the receiving end can’t be sure.

Local law enforcement is being called upon much more often these days when city/county/state/federal or other public-serving citizens receive threats.

Broadcasters have been on the “threat list” for years. More than 45 years ago, I was assigned a police detail for several weeks after receiving threats of harm. We were told then that people making anonymous threats seldom are a real danger. The word “seldom” always seemed to me to be a huge disclaimer of the assurances.

Our nation runs on volunteerism. People who give of themselves to serve on boards, commissions, committees, task forces and the like are absolutely necessary for continuity and getting things of a public nature accomplished.

But, the current wave of threatening communications has put a damper on people volunteering. Almost everywhere. The aforementioned I-Net gives lowlifes the anonymity to make their threats. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to tell the harmless, mindless idiots from the real bad guys. On the old I-Net, they’re all the same.

We live in a small, almost rural community. Sort of out of the “main stream.” But, I’m not sure I’d accept a request for public service now if one were to come. “Rural” we may be. But, threats-against-service have surfaced here as well.

With local, state and federal elections just 12 months off, it’ll be interesting to see who’ll choose to put their names on the ballots. Or, work the elections. It could be there’ll be more open spots than in previous years.

I hope not.

