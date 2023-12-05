Shooting blanks

If you’re waiting for the current crop of Republicans in the U.S. Senate to do SOMETHING to stop whack jobs from killing our children in the classroom, NEWS FLASH – you won’t live that long.

As the number of months – years – pile up since the Uvalde and Nashville mass murders, you can see it in Republican eyes, hear it in Republican voices. Nothing meaningful – or game-changing – is gonna happen.

Despite multiple graphic testimonies about the Texas, Tennessee and Florida carnage involving the scattered and blood-stained remains of nine, 10 and 11-year-olds – despite Matthew McConaughey’s angry description of a child’s body so badly destroyed by AR-15 bullets only her tennis shoes could be used to identify her body parts – despite a pediatrician’s brutal description of the blood and gore he found as he looked in vain for some child to save – nothing “game changing” is gonna happen. Nothing.

Yes, backed embarrassingly into a political corner, we got some minor changes in a few situations involving the buying and limiting use of some guns. Not AR-15’s or other semi-automatics which are the weapons-of-choice for crazed killers. Nothing to address the mass violence.

There’s no shortage of people, places and things to blame. The NRA, “Didn’t happen in my state,” “I’m just one voice,” “Not my problem,” “Weren’t my kids,”

Sound nutty? Sound irresponsible when discussing such a horrific matter as classroom killings? Sure. But, so is doing nothing. Or, nearly nothing.

Being elected to Congress has become the first step to making a career of what the Founder’s viewed as a part-time job. “Citizen Congress” they wrote. Get elected, do things, go home.

But, somewhere along the way, we – we citizen voters – lost control. Like bed bugs in an old mattress, once they got in, it became nearly impossible to get ’em out. “The power of incumbency,” it’s called. Simple as that.

If one’s desire to keep one’s position at the perpetually sweet, perpetually flowing public trough sounds too unrealistic an argument to make in the face of inaction after several mass murders, you come up with a better one. Go ahead. The rest of us will wait.

Mitch McConnell assigned Texas Senator John Cornyn to “work with Democrats” to see what both parties could “agree on” when it comes to gun legislation. You really expect sweeping, meaningful legislation to come out of that? “Both parties can agree on?” Really?

By the way, it’s been two years now. Heard anything from Senator Cornyn? Read his report? Heard any new ideas to stop killing our young? Me, either. Not word one!

It’s taken a lot of political disappointments and a heap of Congress doing nothing to cause me to do a “180” on term limits. A full “180.”

Taking the possibility of a career-by-the-Potomac off the table may be a first step to getting movement – even action – by a future Congress. If one takes the job in the first place, with every intention of serving and acting with a citizen’s sense of doing what’s right, rather than what’s going to keep them in office, then retiring, we might expect some positive action.

There are still some important objections to the term limits idea. But, we’ve seen so many opportunities missed – so many wrongs go un-prosecuted – so many deadbeats relying on incumbency and longevity to stay in the “hallowed halls” – so much worthy legislation die in someone’s desk drawer – and all in the name of someone staying employed.

So, yes. Inaction by the current Congress on the subject of meaningful legislation to stop killing our kids can be predicted. With near certainty. It was “Ol’ Mitch, himself, who said it in his charge to Cornyn. “Work with Democrats” implying the GOP’s ready to act but not Democrats.

Skeptical? Yes. Cynical? You’re damned right! I assure you, no pleasure is taken in these words. But, we’ve seen this all before. After Sandy Hook. After Parkland. After Columbine. After Reno. After Buffalo. After New Orleans. After Miami. After Brooklyn. After. After. AFTER!

We need a term-limited, citizen Congress. We need people to take responsible political action without fear of reprisal. We need people to be motivated less by self-service than by service-for-all. We need people who will do what’s right for no other reason than it’s the right thing to do.

Until that happens, don’t hold your breath. It ain’t gonna happen.