From the seemingly endless list of “grassroots” organizations these days, one that has lately piqued my interest is “Moms For America” and its apparent offshoot, “Moms For Liberty.”

“Moms” has been around since 2004, though only sprouting up in our Northwest neighborhood in the last year or so. Website for the group is very professional with lots of patriotic verbiage and an online store where you can buy a “Christmas plaid apron” for $28 or a “long sleeve” hoodie for $31.”

There are some “hot button” words among the offerings. Like “truly American curriculum” and “biblical citizenship workbook.” But, the descriptive words that caught my attention were “A voice to counter radical feminists” and to “end gender confusion.”

“Moms” has popped up in a few Idaho school districts. Though scant now, you’re sure to hear more about them. Local chapters of a movement to end “gender confusion” while selling “Biblical Citizen workbooks” can’t fly under the radar very long.

The “statement of purpose” for “Moms” says it all:

“Moms for America is reclaiming our culture for truth, family freedom and the Constitution. We activate, empower and mobilize moms to promote and advance freedom in our homes, communities through our vote.”

“Moms” also says it’s working to “restore patriotism” by “raising patriots.”

With talk of “restoring our patriotism” and reclaiming “family and freedom,” there’s a sense of confusion at our house. Have we lost all that? Does it really need it need to be “reclaimed.?”

All sorts of right wing groups are coming out of the woodwork these days. School and library boards, county commissions and city councils are “under attack.” In some cases, members of these “do-gooder” groups are running as a “team” hoping to get one or more of their members elected so those folks can work to get others “inside.”

This outburst of local right wing energy can be found in numerous states. And, these folks aren’t being shy. They’re announcing their purpose(s) right up front. “Hot button” words and more.

We’ve seen these types before. Their objectives are known to anyone paying attention. What’s different now is (un)social media. The electronic connection making us all a connected neighborhood. Whether one nutcase or a hundred, with the ol’ I-net, the messages all look the same.

Such is the case with “Moms.” Yes, there’s that professional website presence. Yes, they’ve got those “hot button” words front and center. But, is it truly a “national” movement? Or just a few folks out to stir up local trouble?

What’s needed is a lot of local “push back” before anyone claiming to be a moderate is swept out of office.

Stay tuned. Oh, and don’t forget those long-sleeved hoodies for just $31 emblazoned with “Moms for America.” Catchy.

