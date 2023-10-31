Can he do it?

O.K.

So we have a Speaker of the House. I’ll give you that.

Question is, for how long? Six months? Three months? Two? One?

No one knows at this juncture. But, given the history of the far right in all things political, the honeymoon may be short-lived. Words like “constancy” and “lengthy service” are not often attached to their doings.

Mike Johnson is the poster boy for all things extremist. He’s had a fair to middling career on the bank benches. Not often raising his voice, sort of going with the flow. Especially if that flow has been to the right.

But, here’s the thing. If he’s to be Speaker, he has to be Speaker for the whole House. Not just the 40 or so cretins of the right. He may tilt that way in speech or thought. But, in the end, those of the opposite political persuasion have to be included in the workings of the House, too. That means, he’ll have to moderate a bit.

Now, if there’s one thing the right flank can’t stand it’s moderation.

Even the smallest movement to the middle. “Our way or the highway.” “You’re with us or you’re ‘agin us.”

Even Newt Gingrich, with his “take no prisoners” politics, found he had to compromise here and there. While his career was nothing to write home about, he at least survived his turn “in the barrel” with his scalp intact.

If Johnson “moderates,” will he be accused of “selling out?” Will a move toward the middle be viewed as “traitorous?” Will he find himself on the outside of the cabal looking in?

Then, there’s new relationships with the President and the Senate to contend with. While Mr. Johnson might hold far right positions on such issues as abortion, he’s got to work with the other two branches of government who are not as hidebound as himself. Can he do that?

If he doesn’t move leftward, he won’t have much cooperation from the folks at the other end of political life. Like Democrats. Remember, the GOP margin in the house is about four votes.

Mr. Johnson is going to have to do some soul searching. Does he really want the job and all the accouterments there-with? Or, would he rather enjoy the peace and quiet that’ve been the hallmark of his career thus far?

A former Idaho Governor used to say: “It’s easier standing outside the circle, throwing the spears in, than it is to be on the inside catching ’em.”

Johnson might enjoy a bit of a honeymoon with Democrats lying low for a short period. And, with the right-wing of his own Party holding it’s fire for awhile.

But, sooner or later, he’s going to be put to the test. Remember, it was Republicans who introduced this idea of Speaker recall by just a handful of voices in the House. So, when that test comes – and it will – will Johnson survive?

Words like “stable,” and “permanent,” and “moderate” are highly to be desired in the new Speaker. Those adjectives certainly don’t describe the political roots from whence Johnson came. Far from it.

So, Mike Johnson could have some tough times ahead as he tries to be Speaker for all 434 House members. A job he can’t successfully do if he tries to simply hang onto his previous political leanings.

I don’t know who would want the job. But, I wish him well.

