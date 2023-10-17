Three stories

For over a week now, we’ve been confronted by three stories from opposite sides of the world: Hamas attacks in Israel; the pending war in Gaza; the bungling, feckless attempts of Republicans to find themselves a Speaker in the House of Representatives.

Watching Israel-Hamas-Gaza stories, it’s impossible for nearly any of us to imagine what agony this new series of battles represents for those who live there, seemingly under attack from all sides.

Sitting in the security of our living rooms, we’ve witnessed human carnage from afar. Footage of the bullet-riddled body of a baby wrapped in small, blood-stained blankets is the worst inhumanity I’ve ever witnessed. What animal could have fired the many bullets that caused the deadly wounds? For God’s sake, why”

Carnage at the site of that music festival was especially disturbing as I thought back to the many such gatherings I’ve attended over the years. Wine, music, dancing blended over many hours lying on blankets with friends creating some of the best memories possible. Some, for me, were on warm Summer days at Ste. Chappelle Winery in Idaho’s Canyon County. Remember Gene Harris?

Trying to juxtapose those memories with stories of gunmen peppering those far-off revelers with bullets as they enjoyed the same sort of weekend afternoon is impossible.

In Israel and looming crisis in Gaza, the war is defining life. And death. When conditions settle down, there will be no winners. No victors. Just defeat and the stench of death for all participants.

The search for a lasting peace will be fruitless because the battles have been going on for centuries. What began hundreds of years ago is as current as today. Religious and social differences carry on the deadly traditions.

The rest of the world can watch the killing and express hopes for a lasting peace. But, peace has been elusive in the region for hundreds of years. And, it seems it will remains so.

In our nation’s Capitol, battles of a different kind as Republicans continue to be their own worst enemies. They’ve brought national governance to a standstill. The splintering GOP is now threatening our national security.

Congress can’t act on anything, including aid to our friends in Israel. Republicans can’t even enjoy their slim majority in the U.S. House to elect a Speaker.

Simply put, there is no majority in the majority. Republicans have become so divided they can’t even name a Speaker candidate. Which is the most honored perk of a House majority party.

Forget congressional action on dozens of important issues. Forget any compromise leading to the fulfillment of their oaths of office. Forget the necessary balance of a three-legged government. Righting those efforts seems impossible given the current divisions.

The road ahead of us seems out of focus. The road back to the societal peace we’ve so long enjoyed seems illusory. Out of reach.

It doesn’t seem any force could reconcile Congress – much less this nation – short of war. That’s done the trick a couple of times.

We’re about to enter the first trial of Donald Trump. Maybe the first of several similar judicial acts. He’ll rant and rave and threaten. He’ll bluster and lie. But, justice is about to bite him for the first time. Other such judicial events lie ahead. He may escape some but not likely all. His life and comforts are about to change radically.

There are plenty of stories that’ll come out of these three highlighted. A war. An internecine battle for the soul of House Republicans. Trials of a long-time grifter whose time to face justice has finally come.

We won’t be wanting for “hard” news for some time to come.

(image/Tasnim News Agency)

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0