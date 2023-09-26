Necessity of gadflies

From my deskside Merriam-Webster:

GADFLY: “a person who stimulates or annoys other people.”

Many, many moons ago, I had a friend in city government in Idaho. Two term councilman, one term mayor. Then, more terms as councilman. Asked why he went back to a council seat, he said “As mayor, I couldn’t vote unless there was a tie, wasn’t allowed (by rule) to debate issues and had almost no voice and little room in which to operate. But, sitting in the chair on the end of the dais as a councilman again, I could be the gadfly.” And, he was an excellent gadfly!

I’ve found government, at all levels, to be more responsive and more effective, when there was an active, well-grounded gadfly – or two – stirring conventional thinking.

Consider our current, feckless, ineffective U.S. Senate. No active, responsible gadflies in the GOP majority. None. Eunuchs, mostly. What few there be are Democrats. The two most prominent “irritant” voices on issues needing attention are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Because of their continued prodding of the body politic, they’ve had a few successes: Warren in banking issues and consumer legislation; Sanders on veteran’s affairs and health care.

If Democrats take the next Senate with a solid majority, they’ll need Sanders and Warren right where they are. Sanders long history of working for national health care and proven knowledge of veteran’s issues will be even more valuable. So, too, will Warren’s passion for consumer financial protections in the marketplace. They’re positioned to be the real “wheel horses” – and gadflies – for necessary changes in those important areas.

The popularity of both Senators seems, at least to me, more based on celebrity and personality than the “heavy” experience necessary for an effective, long-term presidency. Both have hardcore constituents, of course. But, the depth of their support seems confined to just each Senator.

To retake the presidency, the successful candidate will need not only that core of support, but party unity. Sanders and Warren appear to have mostly diehard backers that, in the past, have shown a deliberate unwillingness to get behind anyone else. Might talk to Hillary about that.

While the continued congressional service of both to the Democrat Party is highly desirable, their long-term value seems even more important leaving them right where they are. Their tendency to be gadflies, irritating inattentive cohorts to action, has proven effective in years past.

Good gadflies need freedom to operate effectively. Freedom to be successful. An old friend from Pocatello would vouch for that.

