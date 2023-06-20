Why

I am absolutely stumped!

I’ve thought and thought and thought and thought. And, thought a bit more.

Why is it that 25-30 million Americans are still sticking with a guy who’s been twice impeached and twice charged with crimes?

I just don’t get it!

It’s likely, when push comes to shove, the orange guy will try to enter a unique plea when the first felony trial convenes. It’s likely he’ll work to get out of it by promising never to run for public office ever again. Might be a good compromise rather than a former President being found guilty. And jailed.

But, what about the rest?

At the moment, there’s a second charge – misappropriation and misuse of a mountain of classified documents – waiting in the wings.

When those criminal matters are legally dealt with, there’s Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis – also in the wings – with extensive evidence of Trump’s interference with Georgia’s 2020 federal election. She’s got some excellent evidence and a voice recording of that “interference.

Then, there’s New York Attorney General Leticia James with more charges of fraud in Trump’s playing fast and loose with property valuations for tax purposes. Both State and Federal. And she’s got more hard evidence.

There may be even more legal snares out there we know nothing about. Possibly some Federal legal handiwork dealing with those same property tax issues, depending on how New York cases end up.

Some loose lips in Trump’s orbit of “friends” have been talking about his current state of mind, given what he’s facing. They’re saying he’s angry and starting to panic because – for the first time in his life – he can’t control what’s swirling around him. He can’t control what’s happening – legally or politically. And, for the first time, he can’t walk – or run – away.

Trump has lived his whole life, able to escape from such things as paying people for their work or being responsible for his actions. He’s got a long history of avoiding and/or fleeing when he feels like it.

But, at this time in his life, being officially charged with multiple felony counts, why are those millions of lambs still sticking with him? And, why are they sending him millions of dollars when he’s already got millions of dollars?

Whether your thoughts about him are positive or deeply negative, he’s created a public persona unique to our times. People love him deeply. Millions more would like to see him wearing an orange jump suit and facing the four interior walls of some cell.

God, alone, knows how many lawsuits, with his name on them, are out there. The name of E. Jean Carroll is still in the headlines. With a court order that Trump pay her millions of dollars for past efforts to smear her name. Now, after that victory, she’s been given court approval for even more millions because – after the court award – he did it again!

Trump will eventually stand trial – in Florida, Georgia, Alabama or somewhere else – because evidence is piling up. And, because the feds are holding a lot of that, we’re talking about federal charges of real crimes. Charges against him are criminal rather than civil as in past legal bouts. Walls are closing in. And, he’s apparently feeling it. Who wouldn’t?

Millions of Americans would like to see him in a “perp walk” wearing that aforementioned jump suit – a walk that ends in a jail somewhere.

But, there are those 25-30 million other Americans that believe the whole thing is a “Democrat plot” or “Biden’s to blame” or ” God will step in to save him” or some other ridiculous tome.

No matter what he does, no matter the charges mounting up, no matter the video or voice recordings of him committing crimes, no matter what he’ll eventuality be convicted of, his minions will be there. There to write more checks. There to say the charges are the work the of “Democrats.” No matter the court filings, no matter his guilt or innocence or evidence – they’ll be there. Whatever befalls Trump. They’ll always be there.

In the cold light of day, and the eventual convictions of this or that to come, their allegiance will confound historians and scholars.

It sure as hell, confounds me.

