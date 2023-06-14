Reruns

Occasionally in the many news stories previewing the 2024 presidential election you’ll see a reference to the fact that, if the polls and trend lines hold, we will see a rematch between the two major party contenders from 2020, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

There’s been little discussion about the history of presidential rematches.

That may be because of a lack of interest in history, or may be because there haven’t been many such circumstances. Either way, the few such occasions are worth a review as a way of framing what’s ahead.

There are only five such rematches in our nation’s history, and not all of them fit the criteria easily.

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were the first of them, more or less. In the elections of 1796 and 1800 they were the top contenders for president facing most voters, legislators and electors – the rules for voting being a lot different then. Loosely, Adams was the candidate of the federalists and Jefferson of what was then called the republicans (or “democratic-republicans”), except that neither of those groups was organized anything like what we’re been accustomed to for the last couple of centuries. Adams didn’t really consider himself a federalist, and the de facto heads of the federalists, Alexander Hamilton, wasn’t a fan of either candidate.

But it’s worth noting that the result was a reversal of fortunes: Adams won the first time, Jefferson the second, though both races were relatively close.

The second double faceoff involved the elections of 1824 and 1828, and the contenders John Quincy Adams, who prevailed the first time, and Andrew Jackson, who won the second. The verb choice was deliberate. Jackson decisively led the polling, in popular vote and electoral college, in 1824, but he lacked the majority of electoral votes needed to win outright, mainly because there were really no organized parties then and four serious candidates were in the race. One of them was the speaker of the House, Henry Clay, and Adams was chosen as president by the House because Clay threw his support to him (“bargain and corruption,” the Jackson forces complained). Four years later, Jackson challenged Adams in a true head to head contest and won decisively.

This is a bit of a split decision: Adams prevailed the first time but lost the popular votes. Jackson was the electoral winner, really, both times.

The third case of a rerun was in the period just after Jackson’s presidency, when his vice president, Martin Van Buren, won election in 1836 and lost in 1940. By this time the pro-Jackson party had solidified as the Democrats, but the opposition, which became the Whigs, still was trying to pull itself together. While the Democrats were united for Van Buren, the Whigs in 1836 unwisely put up four candidates, splitting the vote; the top vote-getter was William Henry Harrison, a former general and territorial governor. Four years later the Whigs corrected their error, united behind Harrison, and beat Van Buren.

Was this really a rematch? Only in the loosest sense. It may be worth noting that In 1840 Van Buren, coming off three years of economic hard times and other troubles, might have lost to any credible Whig.

The other two rerun campaigns were unambiguous.

Democrat Grover Cleveland, first elected president in 1884, ran for a second term in 1888 against Republican Benjamin Harrison, and lost the electoral college, though he narrowly won the popular vote. Four years later they opposed each other again, and this time Harrison lost, decisively in both the popular vote and electoral college.

There have been only two occasions in the nation’s history, by the way, when presidential incumbents were ousted two elections in a row – that case and later in 1976 and 1980 (Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter).

The usual rule is that once you’ve lost a presidential general election, your party doesn’t give you another shot. The last time that did happen (in consecutive elections) was in 1952 and 1956, when Republican Dwight Eisenhower beat Democrat Adlai Stevenson, strongly each time.

Are there any through lines to be pulled from all this?

Maybe only the old truism that every election is its own creature. As 2024 – comparisons to 2020 notwithstanding – is likely to be.

