Minority rule, meh

Minority rule

The problem: minority rule. Read again. Minority rule.

The most extreme example came up several weeks ago. In the Miami-Dade school district. In one school. By one parent.

At issue: the poem written by a very talented young woman for the occasion of the inauguration of President Joe Biden. A Black Woman.

That poem was filled with uplifting thoughts and phrases. The words carefully chosen to speak of a bright picture for America.

But. But, one parent of one student, in one grade school in one city, in one school district with millions of students didn’t like it. So, a single complaint was filed and the poem was deemed “inappropriate” for all students in all grade schools in the whole district.

One parent. In a very large school district of thousands upon thousands of students. One bitcher.

AND, she admitted later, she had not even read this “work of the Devil.”

That “one parent” had previously objected to two books about Black Americans and two others on Cuba. All were pulled. One voice.

In Montana, the Governor has signed into law a bill forbidding drag queens from reading to kids in school, in libraries, in public. Eight bitchers.

At one Target store, a display of clothing, with a rainbow at the center, honoring the local LGBTQ community. Three bitchers and the display was moved to the back of the store.

We see this egregious “minority rule”activity in school districts. In library after library regarding books in their collections. In city councils and county commissions and the boards and committees under them. In Congress. Yes, in our national Congress.

Somewhere – somehow – the old principle of “majority rule” has been turned on its head. In state after state, laws are being put on the books allowing individuals power over local boards and commissions. And, SCOTUS has confirmed a few.

The heckling “minority voice” is changing our way of life. And, there’s a downside to reacting to it.

Take the Target case. By bowing to an acknowledged minority, (three complainers) the store can never claim to be inclusive. A minority was appeased while the majority was silent. For fearing to lose a few shoppers, that store lost me.

Take the issue of abortion. Poll after poll shows a 70-85% of us believe abortion should be retained as a woman’s medical option. Again, legislative and congressional efforts to ban abortion ignore the proven majority that wants to retain it. Political majority voices going unheard. National sentiment be damned. The minority are driving the issue. They’re “owning” it.

There are many examples of “minority rule” in our lives. Examples that challenge the very basics of our democracy.

Look at Congress. Sorry.

Same story. The so-called “Freedom Caucus” of about 40 far right GOP souls in a House of 222. So, about 18-percent bitch from the right, giving leadership of their own Party apoplexy – 40 out of 222 GOP members.

Speaker McCarthy can’t control his own Caucus. Because he’s got about 18-percent of his members gumming up the procedural works for the other 82-percent. Minority rule at its loudest.

It matters not which minority is “calling-the-shots” in any board, commission, city/county/state politics, school district – even Congress.

Somebody, majority somebodies, majority church Deacons, county commissioners, city councils, legislatures – even Congress. Maybe, especially Congress! Majorities need to take control. Regardless of Party or no Party. Majorities have got to tell those 18-percenters to take a seat and speak when called upon.

Minority rule seldom works. Minority rule simply disrupts, confuses, stops meaningful progress and nearly always results in chaos. Majorities need to “kick some butt,” take control and run things according to the rules. Yes, even Congress.

