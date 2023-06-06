We need to be afraid

Artificial intelligence (AI) scares me to death!

The most serious of my fears is why so many of the scientists and others working in the field – much more educated that I – are expressing fears of their own. The professionals! When the people who “birthed” this thing are afraid, it should set off alarm bells for the rest of us.

Worries about AI systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable Chatbots such as “ChatPT,” Bard, Stable Diffusion, DALL-E and Midjourney.

Check this from “Tableau,” one of the AI websites. “Worries about AI systems: outsmarting humans, killer robots, consumer privacy, biased programming, dangers to humans, unclear regulations, sentient AI programs.”

That last one is a nail biter.

Basically, we unschooled masses are relying on thousands of scientists, programmers and other highly trained folk to “do the right thing.” To be the “the good guys.”

But, what if not all of them do? Or are?

In almost all human endeavors, there have been “bad guys.” People who seek to use a developing invention – like AI – for bad rather than good. Though you won’t find many explicit comments about the wrongful use of AT, it’s certainly on the minds of many in the field, judging by their sounding of alarms.

More than a thousand researchers/technologists have signed an international letter calling for a six-month pause on AI development. The letter says “AI posses profound risks to society and humanity.”

When hundreds of leading figures in the AI field sign such a list internationally, yes, I get scared. You should be, too.

Dan Hendrycks, executive director of the San Francisco-based Center for AI Safety wrote: “There’s a variety of people from all the top universities in various fields who are concerned that this is a global priority. We’ve got to get people “out-of-the-closet,” so to speak, on this issue because many (professionals) are sort of silently speaking (only to) each other.”

Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology. The European Union seems to be a bit out front with its promise of an AI Act expected to be approved later this year.

Well, that’s just hunky-dorry. So, the EU is going to put something on paper. An “Act.” A statement of how AI is to be used. Gee whiz.

Problem is – and this is the largest concern among the professionals – AI is at the stage of development that all who want to use it can. All. Good and bad.

This is the stuff of science fiction. Like “Star Wars,” “The Jetsons” and “Star Trek.” Except, AI isn’t science fiction anymore. It’s real now! We’ve got it and even the experts don’t know how to use – and how to safeguard – AI from having it turned on civilization.

AI – in the right hands – may be the most important “invention” in our lifetimes. It has so damned much promise when used wisely. It’s truly a “game changer” in almost every way. It can open doors in nearly all fields of human endeavor. It can entirely alter the way we live and communicate with each other.

But, it can also be used against civilization. It can be used for just about any bad purpose you can think of. That’s why the warning statements of thousands of scientists and computer professionals are so meaningful. That’s what should concern all of us.

We – and all of civilization – are facing a real “Hobson’s choice” with artificial intelligence. Even if you – like me – know little to nothing about it, AI is going to affect every human on planet earth. It will.

Google AI as I did. Read up on what it is and how it can be used. And for what purposes. You, too, may suddenly be concerned.

AI is truly a universal mind bender. And, that’s really frightening.

