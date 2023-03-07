How long, oh Lord

How long are we – the majority – going to continue being confronted by a loud, discordant, foul minority? By an often times loud, discordant and IGNORANT minority? How long are we going to continue being “kicked around” by the too-often unknowing? How long are we – the majority – going to continue being confronted by a loud, discordant, foul minority? By an often times loud, discordant and IGNORANT minority? How long are we going to continue being “kicked around” by the too-often unknowing?

Think about it.

Example: There are 435 members of the House of Representatives. Many of them – NO – most of them seem to be honest, straight-forward, good people working in the bowels of government with the best of intentions. Most.

So, who do we hear about? Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, George Santos. Type the word “George” into your Google browser and see what name comes up first – without even a last name. Santos.

Liars. Loud mouths. Cretins. A handful of idiots in an otherwise necessary institution of our government.

Speaking of the House. What about those 21 Republicans – another minority – signing onto a piece of hate mail directed to the inbox of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? They jumped all over him with blame for the derailing of a train carrying burning tank cars filled with dangerous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. Demanded he get “his” National Transportation Board of its butt and get to the bottom of the calamity. Many of them even went to their local media to cast blame and disrespect on Secretary Pete.

Problem: Ol’ Pete has no authority over the NTSB. It’s a stand-alone, federal agency with no ties to the Dept. Of Transportation.

So you’ve got 21 Republicans – members of Congress – who have no idea what the hell they’re doing. Ignorance personified. Seems a class or two in political science would be a good requirement – make that an absolute requirement – to run for any federal office. Another vocal, ignorant minority. In writing, yet.

Or, the folks at Faux Neus – yet another foul, lying minority.

Seems their talking heads knew from the git-go that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. So, what did this cretin bunch do with that knowledge of facts? Right. They went on and on for months saying Trump won- that Joe Biden was not elected by the majority of us – that the entire election was fraught with cheating.

Now, thanks to a court filing of documents by Dominion Voting Systems in a billion-dollar lawsuit – whom the Faux Neus folk loudly claimed were responsible for the “fraudulent” election – we have their admissions of duplicity. In the words of Mr. Rupert Murdoch himself, who sits atop of their lying “food chain.” And the emails and texts of his lying minions. All of it. Black and white.

The problem with the Faux Neus deal is that faithful watchers of the bilge-water espousing liars won’t get the facts because they’re still tuned into Faux neus. Still continuing to be fed a diet of B.S..

Or, all these Republican-dominated legislatures – all 21 of ’em – hell-bent on ridding their states of drag shows. Drag shows? Yep, while real issues of legislative import go begging, GOP state after GOP state is going after local drag queens. Another minority band of loud, idiotic cretins in Republican drag – er – dress.

Every day – day after day – we in the majority are doused with crap about another “loud, vocal minority” up to no-good. While millions of us – hundreds of millions – live lives trying to do our best, it’s the vacuous, strident clamor of idiots – a minority to be sure – idiots we hear the most about.

This nation has state-of-the-art communications capabilities. Envy of the world. But, far too often, what’s being communicated isn’t worth the time to read or listen to it. Too often , it’s mental garbage being propounded by a minority of fools aided by a willing media constantly running after ratings.

While our nation’s founders created a great, living document in the Constitution, subsequent generations found it necessary to make specific amendments as the time changed. It’s no coincidence the first add-on created covered freedom of speech.

Too bad those who found the necessity to protect speech didn’t use some qualifying limitations. But, they never heard the names Santos or MTG. I quietly envy them.

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0