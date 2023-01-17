Some things just don’t change

I covered the Idaho Legislature off and on from 1967 through 1978. Sometimes an interesting experience. More often than not, pretty dry and usual stuff.

Oh, there was that one time when, sitting at the press desk in the Idaho Senate, the over-the-top pastor of the city’s largest Protestant denomination charged in late. He dropped his bowler, calfskin gloves, silk scarf and camel’s hair overcoat in my lap, reached for the pen in my hand to write an overdue opening prayer and said “God will bless you, my Son.”

Given that long-ago history, and not living in Idaho now, I haven’t paid much attention to legislative comings and goings.

But, catching up with the new cadre of usually mostly rural Idaho legislative folk in recent days, it appears not much has changed. You can always be sure they’ll do something to others they’ve railed against others doing to them. And, there’s always at least one voice suffering from public “foot-in-mouth” disease.

So, here we are at the beginning of just the second week and both “regularities” have already struck. In spades.

First, the “new-low-in-the-spoken-word.” Credit Republican Rep. Jack Nelson, of Jerome, with this barn-floor-scraping piece of wisdom.

When discussing with his “peers” matters of women’s health, Ol’ Jack stopped the conversation with this jewel during a meeting of the House Agriculture Committee.

Quote – I’ve milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows. So, if you want some ideas on repro(duction) and the women’s health thing, I have some definite opinions. End Quote. Mercifully. Note, he said “repro.

Those are the kinds of spoken legislative expressions that keep Boise bars so busy when the “body” is in session. Regular “frog stranglers.”

Now, there’s that other always-present legislative prerogative of doing to others what they fear will be done to them. Rep. Bruce Skaug’s abortion-related bill is an excellent example. If said bill were to become law – and there’s some very valid arguments to oppose that – the State would withhold sales tax and other revenues that normally flow to the cities and counties. Revenues on which local governments depend. Life’s blood. The State would do so, if – IF – local governments would not investigate violations of- or not enforce-Idaho abortion laws/rules. Boy, howdy!

Skaug’s bill would amend a foul piece of 2021 legislative handiwork called the “No Public Funds for Abortions Act.” His bill, according to the author, would also target any local government that declares itself a “sanctuary” city or takes similar action.

Skaug said if cities are allowed to go unchecked on the subject of abortion, “We’re going to end up like Portland or Seattle and (see) the anarchy that has started to enter those cities.”

In my old days around the press room, we used to bet on which early bills – such as Mr. Skaug’s – would make it to the Governor’s desk. Were I there today, I’d bet “No” on this one. But, some bad bills – worse than this – have cost me some loose betting change.

From its earliest days, Idaho’s legislatures could always be counted on to hold to one precept. Looking upwards on the old federal government “food chain,” the constant has been “Don’t be telling us what to do when you give us your money.” Somewhere, in the bowels of the Capitol, I swear, those words – or something similar – are inscribed on a piece of faux marble.

The Idaho Legislature spends a lot of time on its hind legs flailing away at the perceived “evil” feds for such outrageous demands as “accountability” when dealing with the downwards flow of government money.

But, that same body sees no shame in putting strings all over a package of State dollars headed to cities and counties. Often, more like ropes.

It’s said only two things in life are certain: “death and taxes.” I would submit, for your consideration, an unqualified third: the Idaho Legislature. One: for outrageous quotes from supposed “wise” lawmakers. And, two: turning a blind eye to genuine double-think when it deals with dollars and lower levels of governments.

Was then. ‘Tis now. Seems it ever shall be.

